The Porterville High Z Club hosted Purple Thursday to honor "National Domestic Violence Awareness Day" on the PHS campus, on Thursday, October 20. The club organized an awareness lunchtime event in which the entire study body was welcome to learn about the statistics and red flags of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, pick up a free purple awareness ribbon, and earn prizes for participating in games and activities. There was also an affirmation wall in which students could take an affirmation and leave one for someone else. The club gave out more than 300 awareness ribbons and was able to encourage almost half of the PHS student body to wear purple in support of awareness for the issue. Kayla Kelley from the Central California Family Crisis Center also joined the lunchtime awareness event and had an information booth for students to learn about the resources the center offers as well as tips on healthy dating practices and self-care. 

