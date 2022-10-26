The Porterville High Z Club hosted Purple Thursday to honor "National Domestic Violence Awareness Day" on the PHS campus, on Thursday, October 20. The club organized an awareness lunchtime event in which the entire study body was welcome to learn about the statistics and red flags of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, pick up a free purple awareness ribbon, and earn prizes for participating in games and activities. There was also an affirmation wall in which students could take an affirmation and leave one for someone else. The club gave out more than 300 awareness ribbons and was able to encourage almost half of the PHS student body to wear purple in support of awareness for the issue. Kayla Kelley from the Central California Family Crisis Center also joined the lunchtime awareness event and had an information booth for students to learn about the resources the center offers as well as tips on healthy dating practices and self-care.
PHS Z Club hosts Purple Thursday
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Alleged gang member accused of attempted murders arrested
- Parole denied in cases involving two area crimes
- Porterville Exchange Club raises more than $10,000
- Stowe Lindsay Wellness Center interim director
- Sierra View looking for someone to replace Behl on board
- Candidates make case they would be wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary
- COVID Stats
- Hernandez resigning from Burton School Board
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles
- American Pickers coming to California
- 17-year-old accused of dragging officer arrested
- WTA Guadalajara Open Results
- Porterville man convicted on 31 counts of child molestation
- PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran
- Man accused of brandishing firearm arrested
- Burton Bulldog Band wins Sweepstakes Award at Fowler
- TCSO: Major drug trafficking ring broken up
- Monache football loses heartbreaker against Mt. Whitney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.