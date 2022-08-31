STRATHMORE — Spartan gym was hot and crowded as the Strathmore High volleyball team hosted Porterville High Panthers. The Panthers ended up winning and continuing their now eight match long winning streak 25-7, 25-18, 25-7 after strong play on both sides.
Starting off for the Panthers Danielle Knight sent the ball over to the Spartans with a solid serve. The Spartans defense would be a little rusty in the start of the game and would drop the ball for the Panthers first point.
The Spartans Melissa Lua had the ball next and sent it flying over to the Panthers who also dropped it early in the game to tie the score 1-1. The Panthers continued their strong play with Vivian Villarreal saving a potential point by diving to keep the ball up. Villarreal had her teammates right there and Haiden Arbelo came up to the net with a big hit of the ball, sending it into the Spartans court for another point and the lead.
The Spartans continued to keep the defense up but the Panthers poke holes in it with clever plays. Senior Panther Mylah Niksa served an impressive ace against the Spartans to take the lead 5-2.
A bad spike from the Panthers turned into a dropped ball and a point for the Spartans. With the Panthers leading they continued playing hard and fast, but were held up after a double touch that made the score 5-4. The Panthers regrouped and started sending some serious heat as the game reached its halfway point.
A spike from Knight that was sent up by Panthers Natalie Rankin and Aliya Gibson raised the score again for the Panthers as they landed a solid set up and kill. The Spartans were unable to really capitalize on the Panthers mistakes.
Panther Hailey Allen had a solid number of hits against the Spartans and earned the Panthers 10th point of the game. The first game ended after the Panthers set the score to 25-7, earning the Panthers their first of three games in the match.
The second game was better for the Spartans as they more than doubled their score from the first game. The Panthers however continued to keep their offense just as sharp and just edge the Spartans out of winning the second game 25-18.
Panther Jaaci Patterson had an outstanding dive attempt to save the ball but landed just shy, allowing SHS to pull within 9-8. Spartan Clarissa Ceballos worked with Angelin Manzo and Helena Acevedo to gain an impressive kill against the Panthers tying the score 9-9.
Spartans Alexis Ibarra and Jada Bravo showed some great teamwork as they saved the ball from falling and then responded with a solid strike of their own that pulled the Spartans to within 20-13.
Panther Ryleigh Schoonover made several solid hits during a back and forth with the Spartans. Schoonover landed a strong kill then and threaded the ball through the Spartans defense for the Panthers to give them a 22-17. With the third game on its way, the Panthers were looking good and had several strong plays to eventually beat the Spartans 25-7 in the last game of the night.
“I'm glad we've been doing so well,” PHS coach Lisa Davis said. “We won last Saturday against Independence and the girls have been really working hard. We're always focusing on that next match, it's always one at a time. The bite size nature of it keeps us sharp because the heat is on to do well.
The team had great balance this game with our tall front row and some great serves. They really work hard at practice and it really shows in games. Our next game is against Hanford on the first, so we're looking to keep everything tight for the game to come.”
PHS will be taking on Hanford today.