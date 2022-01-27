Coming into their final game of the first round of East Yosemite League play the Porterville boys basketball team has been on cruise control, winning by an average margin of 39 points per game to sit atop the standings.
Monache came into Wednesday night’s rivalry contest just a game behind and was looking to stay in the hunt for a league title with an upset of their cross town rival. Although Monache put up a good fight it was the Panthers who would come away with a 70-46 victory to finish the first round of league play 5-0.
The Panthers got off to a slow start, starting 0 of 6 from the field. After the Marauders Jared Ojeda scored to open the scoring Panther coach Lance Wallace called a timeout to calm down the troops Whatever Wallace said seemed to work as the Panthers would score 8 straight, using back to back three pointers by Matthew Rivera and a couple of free throws by Kayden Boosalis to take an 8-2 lead. Two free throws by Ojeda and a layup from Kaleb Salazar would get MHS back within two points but another three pointer by Rivera and back to back layups by the Odsather brothers Dane and Erik would help PHS build a 16-9 first quarter lead.
Monache would hang tough as Ojeda opened the 2nd quarter hitting a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to five but the Panthers would go on a 12-2 run in which Adam Daguman would nail a three point jumper and Dane Odsather would complete a 3 point play to give PHS a 28-13 lead.
Monache’s Brandan Garcia would run off six in a row to get the deficit back down to single digits at 28-19 The Odsater brothers would then score back to back buckets again to end the half and give PHS a 32-19 lead at the break.
Monache would hang around to start the third quarter as Salazar scored his team’s first 2 buckets of the half, with the second being from long distance to keep Monache within ten at 34-24. Rivera would hit two more of his game high six three pointers as PHS used a 9-0 run to build a 21 point lead after three quarters and eventually come away with the win.
Rivera led all scorers with 23 while Dane Odsather chipped in 15. For Monache they were led by Ojeda and Garcia who both scored 11. Monache fell to 2-2in league play.