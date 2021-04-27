It didn't matter it was raining. Toni Balderama woke up early, dressed for the weather and went straight to Porterville High School for the first day of the annual, minus COVID year 2020, FFA Ornamental Horticulture Plant Sale.
The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday in the agriculture area on Jaye Street at Porterville High School. Parking is available, just south of the gate at the band room. Only cash and checks are accepted.
“I have been planning on this all year,” Balderama said as she filled a cart with plants. “I come every year. I wait for it. All four of my kids went to school here and graduated from here. This helps the kids. The kids and the Ag teachers work so hard. The quantity and quality is always great.”
The vast exhibit of plants included everything from herbs and succulents to flowers, indoor plants, cacti and climbing vines. In addition there are plenty of fruit trees, including cherry, peach, apricot, apple and plum. Prices range from $3 for the herbs to $20 for large shrubs and trees.
It's the 56th sale in 57 years, said agriculture instructor Michelle Khal.
“We had three interns come every morning for the entire year and that was very helpful,” Khal said. “I prepared my (online) students. I told them the moment you get here, be ready for hands-on every day, all class period long.”
Two of those interns, Abrianna Ferrero and Ashley Crabtree, now seniors, helped shoppers load plants and answered questions.
Both girls agreed the hardest part is knowing the plants and knowing which ones need more sunlight, more shade, or more water.
When in-person classes returned, that's exactly what they did. The students worked with the plants every day. And their work shows, Khal said.
The rain on Monday did keep some people away but also gave the students and teachers an opportunity to work out any kinks in the system by starting slow.
Christine Atkin and her children, Hunter and Parker, also filled a large wagon with plants.
Atkin, a 2001 graduate who spent four years at PHS and majored in agricultural business, said she has been attending every sale, minus the year 2020, for the past 24 years.
“It's my first year here but the whole family loves this stuff,” Hunter said.
Atkin agreed saying the entire family loves gardening.
“It's a really good selection,” Atkin said. “I'm surprised they have so many trees, more than other years.”