The Porterville and Monache boys and girls wrestling teams took their fair share of titles at the East Yosemite League Championships on Wednesday at El Diamante High School in Visalia.
Porterville's Zach Klarcyk was named as Outstanding Wrestler in the boys event while Samanta Pina of PHS was named as Outstanding Wrestler in the girls tournament.
The EYL event began a grueling postseason on the way to the State Championships. Next up is the Division II Valley Championships to be held Friday, February 10 at Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield.
Then comes the Valley Masters for the right to compete at state to be held February 17 and 18 at Buchanan in Clovis. The State Championships will be held February 23-25 at Mechanics Ban Arena in Bakersfield.
In the team standings for the boys Redwood won with 262 points and was followed by Mt. Whitney (214), Monache (210) and PHS (172.5). Monache was hurt by the absence of two of its best wrestlers in Jacob Perez and Edgar Batres, who had to withdraw due to an injury.
In the girls event Redwood won with 206 points and was followed by Golden West (166), PHS (154) and Monache (132).
Monache's boys won four individual titles as Jacob Estrada won at 113, Wanderlei Whittington won at 145, Juan Pablo Martinez won at 170 and Moel Ceballos won at 182. Klarcyk won an EYL crown at 106 for PHS.
Porterville's and Monache's girls each came away with two EYL crowns. Khloe Soria won at 111 and Pina won at 131 for PHS while Sierra Alamilla won at 106 and Arianna Batres won at 125.
Klarcyk won by technical fall 15-0 and then won pinned Monache's Nathan Kiser in the finals. For Monache, Whittington beat Porterville's Izaya Welsh 7-0 in the finals.
Estrada won by major decision 12-3 and then won by technical fall 25-10 in the finals. Martinez won by pin and technical fall and then won 10-8 in the finals.
Ceballos won all three of his matches by pin. Also for Monache Malachiah Robles placed second at 285, winning both of his matches by pin on his way to the finals.
Also taking second for PHS was Dominic Welsh at 132 and Gabriel Luna at 152.
For Monache's girls Alamilla won both of her matches by pin while Batres won by pin in the finals.
For PHS Soria won by major decision 13-4 in the finals and Pina won by pin in the finals.
Also for Monache Evelin Ramos placed second at 170. For PHS Kaitlyn Gemmell won both of her matches by pin on her way to taking second at 101, Julieth Reyes took second at 116, Aaliyah Tapia won both of her matches by pin on her way to the finals in taking second at 121 and Delilah Maldonado placed second at 150.