Something to build on, that's what the Porterville High team left the field with after its 24-6 loss to Kingsburg on Thursday at Rankin Stadium.
While there's no denying the Panthers still have a lot of work to do, they also showed flashes of what they're capable of. And arguably what was most important for PHS morale-wise it was able to get off the schneid with a late touchdown late in the game.
It was the first score in almost two games for PHS which was coming off a 27-0 loss. The score also came after PHS had a touchdown nullified early in the third quarter.
But Porterville put together a quick drive at the end of the game on the strength of two long completions by Jayden Boosalis, one a 33-yard completion to Marcos Loya and the other a 32-yard completion to Jacob Espinoza. That set up Boosalis' 16-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Noriega with 8.6 seconds left in the game to finish the scoring.
Early in the third quarter, Boosalis connected with Espinoza on a 44-yard scoring strike, but the TD was nullified when the Panthers were called for having an ineligible man down the field.
At the start of the game, Porterville showed what could be possible for the rest of the season as it controlled most of the fourth quarter. Trace Jackson ripped off a 35-yard run for Kingsburg on the opening drive of the game, but the Panthers' Gang Green defense stiffened and PHS then took control with a methodical drive that took up most of the first quarter.
PHS was able to covert two fourth downs on the drive when Boosalis completed a pass for a first down each time. Boosalis completed 5-of-6 passes for 47 yards on the drive.
Porterville went for it on fourth and two on its own 49-yard line and converted when Noriega made a diving catch of a Boosalis pass for a 6-yard gain to the Kingsburg 45. Late on fourth and eight at the Kingsburg 33, Loya got just enough as he took an eight-yard completed pass from Boosalis right to the first down marker at the 25. But the drive stalled from there.
Kingsburg proceeded to march down the field with Jackson scoring on a 23-yard run to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. PHS still trailed 7-0 late in the first half but the Vikings scored twice in the last two minutes to take a 21-0 halftime lead.
Micah Spomer scored on a 28-yard run to give Kingsburg a 14-0 lead with two minutes left in the half. Then a series of mistakes by the PHS offense on the ensuing possession kept driving it back until the Panthers ended up at their own 6.
A short punt followed and gave Kingsburg the ball at the PHS 26. That set up Spomer's 4-yard TD run with 19.6 seconds left in the half to give the Vikings a 21-0 halftime lead.
The PHS defense was able to hold Kingsburg to three points in the second half with Adam Daguman intercepting a pass for the Panthers to stop one Viking threat. The Panther defense stiffed on another Kingsburg drive, forcing the Vikings into a 37-yard field goal kicked by Daniel Ortega that gave Kingsburg a 24-0 lead.
Jackson rushed for 177 yards on 13 carries. Boosalis completed 14-of-24 passes for 178 yards. Espinoza had four catches for 72 yards Noriega had four catches for 49 yards.