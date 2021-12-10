Joanna Scheer has come a long way since she couldn't swim across the pool as a 4-year-old. But Porterville girls water polo coach Evan Thomas made sure she would complete the task.
Now Scheer is a state champion, a First Team All-American and the state's leading scorer as she has just completed a freshman season at West Valley College couldn't get any better than that.
The 2020 Porterville High graduate pulled off the trifecta in helping the Vikings to the California Community College Athletic Association title. Along with Kiki Melvin, Scheer led the Vikings with two goals in the state title game as West Valley beat Santa Barbara City College 6-5 last month in the championship game for the school's first ever state championship.
West Valley won the Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles and the Northern California Regional title on the way to the state crown. In the process Scheer made the all-conference first team, and was named as a First Team All-American. She was also named to the all-tournament teams in the NorCal and State Championships.
It was well-deserving after Scheer led the California Collegiate Athletic Association with 142 goals this season and she also added 17 assists. The second leading scorer in the state had 99 goals.
In the championship game against Santa Barbara, Scheer scored to help give West Valley a 3-0 lead and then scored what turned out to be the game-winner to give the Vikings a 6-5 lead. Scheer scored four goals in West Valley's 14-11 win over Fullerton in the stat semifinals.
“It was a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights,” said Scheer about what led to the state title. “It all paid off in the end.”
About being named an All-American, Scheer said, “It just goes to show you all the hard work and dedication – it pays off in the end.”
Along with being a standout for PHS, Scheer also played for the Exeter Water Polo Club under coach Jack Amaral. Scheer also came full circle with Thomas. Thomas began with Scheer with the Porterville Neptunites, helping her to swim across the pool and eventually became her coach at PHS during her junior and senior seasons.
She already has offers from Division I schools Long Beach State and San Diego State. But she will return to West Valley for her sophomore year in the hopes of receiving more offers from Division I programs.