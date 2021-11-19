The honors continue for 2018 Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder with the Air Force Academy men's water polo team.
Snyder, a junior was named to the All-Western Water Polo Association first team for the second straight season as he was also named to the All-WWPA first team last spring. Snyder earned first team honors after a regular season in which he was second in goals in the WWPA with 81, second in points with 105 and second in sprint victories with 39. He was also fourth in steals with 39.
He's currently fourth in the nation in goals, points and sprint victories. He scored a goal in all 24 games for the Falcons this season.
Snyder has been named the Air Force Academy Athlete of the Week twice and was also named as the WWPA Player of the Week in October. He had a season-best nine goals in a season-opening win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
He had five goals in a win over Navy and tied a career best with nine points in a win over Brown. In conference play, Snyder led the WWPA in goals with 25 and points with 35 during the regular season.
Grant Snyder has picked up from where he left off when he was named as a second team-All American last spring for the Air Force Academy men's water polo team.
Last spring, Snyder also earned second-team All-America honors.
Air Force (17-7) will begin play in the WWPA Tournament at 12:30 p.m. today against Loyola Marymount in Davis, Calif.