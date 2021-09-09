Grant Snyder has picked up from where he left off when he was named as a second team-All American last spring for the Air Force Academy men's water polo team.
Snyder, a 2018 Porterville High graduate, led Air Force to the tournament title in this past weekend's Rare Air Challenge at the Cade Natatorium.
Snyder scored a career-high nine goals in the first game of the tournament, in a 15-7 win over Claremont. He finished the three-game tournament with 15 goals and leads the nation in scoring.
Air Force went 3-0 to win the tournament. After beating Claremont, the Falcons then defeated McKendree University 17-10.
After McKendree cut Air Force's lead to 13-10, Grant Snyder scored on a penalty shot in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a 14-10 lead. Snyder finished the game with four goals and two steals.
In the final game of the tournament in a battle of unbeaten teams, Air Force defeated Cal Lutheran 16-9. Snyder finished with two goals and one assist.
Snyder became the first player in Air Force history last spring to earn second-team All-America honors. Snyder was also an all-Western Water Polo Association first team selection last spring.
Snyder led the nation last spring with 32 sprint victories and his .788 sprint win percentage was also best in the nation.
Snyder was also named as the WWPA Freshman of the Year in 2019. He's a member of the cadet squadron at Air Force.
Air Force will next play in the Inland Empire Tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Redlands, Calif. On Sunday the Falcons will have their biggest challenge of the year so far when they will face eighth-ranked Long Beach State.