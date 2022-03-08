A packed house at Sharman Gym greeted both the Porterville High girls basketball team and the Orcutt Academy Spartans in the Southern California Regional Semifinals of the 2022 Division 3 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships came to an open. The Panthers would end up handily defeating the Spartans with an impressive score of 62-37.
The Panthers will play at 6 p.m. today at La Salle in Pasadena for the Southern California title and a berth in the State Championship game.
The Panthers are having a good run this year with their win streak going to 14 wins in a row. Gracie Magana would lead the Panthers in scoring with 18 points with Nseije Ortiz following right behind with 17.
Ortiz would land her layup with no issue for the first points of the game and the Panthers led 2-0 at only 51 seconds into the period.
The first quarter wouldn't treat the Spartans any better as the Panthers would overrun them with a score of 15-7. Davina Lopez would score the final basket in the first period with an impressive rebound to save the ball and layup to put it away. With the second quarter starting the Spartans would hold the Panthers to task as the Panthers would struggle to break the Spartan defense. As the game progressed, Andrea Perez would steal the ball right out from the Spartans nose. Perez would pass the ball over to Ortiz for the shot which she nailed.
The first half came to an end with the game sitting at a close 22-16 with the Panthers keeping their lead.
Its in this second half that the Panthers would have their highest scoring periods with the final period being their best with 24 points. But the third period would have to progress first and did so with a series of scores by Ortiz to raise the score to 26-18. Perez would have a narrow window but would make her shot between Spartan defenders to bump the score to 29-18 and would also cause the Spartan coach to call for a timeout. Lopez scored on a put back to give PHS a 31-20 lead.
Porterville got hot in the fourth quarter, sinking a number of three-pointers for the final margin.
“We were hot at just the right time,” PHS Coach David Kavern said. “With Andrea (Perez), Amaya (Cortez), Gracie (Magana), and Nseije (Ortiz) all really performing outstandingly. We were able to shut down their biggest scorer but we noticed our presses started just not working. So at the half we said 'No spreading out, don't extend too far, let's play defensively.' Our defense showed through in the second half with just how many times we got it out of the Spartans hands.”