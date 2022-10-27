The Porterville High girls tennis team received a tough draw in the first round of the Central Section Division II playoffs and lost 7-2 at Clovis East on Tuesday.
Despite beating a number of teams seeded ahead of them the Panthers were seeded No. 14. Meanwhile, Clovis East was seeded No. 3 despite being the defending Valley champion with a strong returning nucleus.
PHS coach Kurt Nielsen said he thought Clovis East could have been seeded higher. “They're a pretty tough team for a No. 3 seed,” Nielsen said.
Delaney Nix picked up one win in singles for PHS as she won 4-6, 6-3, (10-5). Also in singles for Porterville Ellie Mauck lost 6-0, 6-1, Ruhani Deswal lost 6-0, 6-0, Zahra Rayani lost 6-2, 6-1, Jackie Ayala lost 6-0, 6-2, and Camila Navarro lost 6-1, 6-1.
Aracely Perez and Jazlyn Hernandz won 8-0 in doubles for Porterville's other win. Also in doubles, Mauck and Nix lost 8-0 and Deswal and Camille Martin lost 8-0 for PHS, which ended the season 15-5.
PHS VOLLEYBALL FALLS
The Panthers, seeded No. 3 in Division IV, were upset by No. 14 seeded Mission Prep on Tuesday at Sharman Gym in the first round of the playoffs as PHS fell 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 8-15.