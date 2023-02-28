FRESNO - The Porterville High girls basketball team had clawed its way through the this season. With a pretty solid league record of 7-3, it seemed it would be a tough but a possible challenge to get into the Valley Championship. The Panthers scored win after win against top of the line schools like Monache, Hanford West, Lemoore, and now they were going up against the Bakersfield Christian Eagles for the 2023 CIF Division III Championship on Saturday at Selland Arena.
The Panthers showed a fierce effor but ended up taking a loss to the Eagles, 57-45.
The Panthers were looking serious as they stepped out into Selland Arena in Fresno; and they took to the court against the Eagles; with the tip off the Eagles found themselves in possession. The Panthers scrambled to respond but the Eagles showed surgical precision in placement and secured the lead early in the game.
It was a fast play by Ryleigh Schoonover that started the Panthers play with a pass over to Camille Martin. Martin made her way to the Eagles basket but was fouled by the Eagles and took to the free throw line for two. Martin made one of her throws to put the Panthers on the board and was followed with an excellent basket by Amaya Cortez. Cortez had the inside track on the Eagles and broke through their defense at halfcourt. Cortez made a sprint to the basket and made sure the ball sank through the basket for two points.
The Panthers had another good play with Martin making a fast pass to Andrea Perez. Perez was fast as a whip and made a quick layup between two Eagle defenders for the Panthers final basket in the first quarter. The second quarter had tough defense from the Eagles and the Panthers tried their best to respond. With two fouls in a row the Eagles allowed Schoonover and Tenaya Murrietta take free throw attempts that both girls nailed.
A beautiful play started with the Panthers Martin making a push down the court. The Eagles were on the top of their game and expertly covered the Panthers offensive play. Martin had to get creative and passed the ball over to Perez, getting the Eagles defenders to follow the ball. Martin moved around as Perez took the Eagles defenders one on one. Perez had a fast pass to Schoonover, which Schoonover caught with ease. She also caught Martin making her way directly for the Eagles basket. Schoonover made a nice pass to Martin who took it and slipped between the Eagle defenders who were caught off guard. Martin wrapped the ball around for a reverse layup bringing the Panthers to within 24-17 as the buzzer sounded to end the first half.
The second half was just as hard as the first for the Panthers but they continued their hard fought battle on the court. The Panthers Greenley Wilson had a nice few plays as she made multiple defensive rebounds for her team. One from Wilson was passed over to by Martin and a foul from the Eagles sent Wilson to the free throw line. Wilson took her free throws with a calm and sank them.
Another rebound from Wilson was sent quickly to Emily Franco to take down the court. Franco had almost no resistance from the Eagles as they seemed to be fooled by her fake. Franco sprinted to the basket and made the layup.
The Panthers final basket was scored by Schoonover with less than a minute remaining. Schoonover took a pass from Wilson and with a beautiful show of footwork, she moved past the Eagle defenders and sank the layup for two.
“We've been here three years before; so it's always impressive and the kids love to see it,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said. “Some of them have been here before in their freshman and sophomore years and they were very set on doing their best against Bakersfield Christian. It just goes to show how impressive these student athletes have been.
“We got shut down on some vital plays. Big games aren't too rare for us, so when we were running some tried and true plays they didn't end up working out as well as we'd hoped.”
Kavern also said about their time at Selland, “It's always great to come and do this. The amount of support and care you get when invited here, it really makes you feel first class.”