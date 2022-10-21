Porterville High football coach Keith Thompson summarized his team's 42-13 win over El Diamante on Friday in Visalia when he said, “All-around effort.”
Meanwhile the Strathmore High football team lost its showdown for East Sequoia League supremacy as it fell at Corcoran 13-6.
PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said.
Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight came when Mark Salinas returned a punt for a touchdown.
The PHS offense was led by quarteback Rocky Arguijo and running backs Sammy Alcantar and Jaret Garcia.
“We did a good job of being balanced on offense,” Thompson said. “Sammy and Jaret did a real good job of running the ball.”
Thompson added Arguijo continued to make the plays when he needed to “as he's done all year.” Arguijo completed a touchdown pass to Cooper Fish and Alcantar and Garcia each ran for scores.
CORCORAN 13, STRATHMORE 6
It was just too much Enrique Rios for the Spartan defense as Rios was difficult to bring down all night long and his rushing allowed the Panthers (8-1, 6-0) to keep control of the ball for much of the game.
After Corcoran forced a three and out on Strathmore's opening possession it took over and marched down the field on a drive that concluded with a 10-yard scoring pass from Gage Armbruster to Tray Edwards. Leonardo Alcantar added the extra point to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Strathmore (7-2, 5-1) still had two chances to score in the first half. On the ensuing possession after Corcoran's touchdown the Spartans marched down to the Corcoran 11, but fumbled the ball away.
Later on the strength of a shanked punt SHS ended up with the ball at the Corcoran 15. But again SHS failed to take advantage and came up empty after a missed field goal.
Corcoran put together a drive on the ensuing possession but the Spartans held at the end of the half and the Panthers led 7-0 at halftime.
But behind the running of Rios the Panthers ate up eight minutes on their opening drive of the second half. SHS, though, held again and mounted a drive on the ensuing possession.
Jacob Poole began the drive with runs of 20 and 12 yards and Jaime Arredondo also had a run of 16 yards. Quarterback Bryson Bias gained 2 yards on a sneak on fourth and 1 at the Corcoran 16. That set up Bias' 11-yard scoring run, but the extra point was blocked, leaving Corcoran ahead 7-6.
But again Corcoran put together a drive behind the running of Rios and Rios finished off the drive on a 4-yard scoring run. Corcoran led 13-6 after missing the extra point.
Strathmore received a break on the ensuing kickoff as it was short and the Spartans ended up with the ball at the Corcoran 48.
Poole gained 13 yards on two carries to give SHS the ball at the Corcoran 35, but the Panthers then intercepted a pass.
The Spartan defense held giving SHS one more chance. After the punt Strathmore had the ball at its own 41. Arredondo gained 8 yards on a screen pass from Bias to the SHS 49, but the drive would go no farther and the Spartans ended up falling short.
Unofficially, Poole gained 62 yards on 13 carries.