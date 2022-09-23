The Porterville High football team had a solid game against the Exeter Monarchs taking the game with a strong showing in a 34-6 win.
The Gang Green defense sure made itself known again for the Porterville High football team. The Panthers defense has only given up 40 points this whole season, with 28 points coming last week in their 30-28 win over the Highland Scots.
The first quarter was the most explosive for the team as the Panthers gained two touchdowns, one from Jaret Garcia who made a mad dash and blew past the Monarchs defensive line. The Monarch defense got the ball back for the offense but the offense could do nothing and ended up punting back to the Panthers. The Panther defense came through one more time with a smart block to keep the Monarchs down.
PHS coach Keith Thompson said he was pleased with the play of his defense against a team that likes to run the ball and his offensive team that has been making solid plays one by one.
“The Monarchs pressed us and made us work for sure,” said Thompson. “Our Defense held up against them and it was a well fought game. Our guys did their job and they did what we asked them to.”
More details on Friday's game will be provided in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder.