The warmth of the afternoon didn't keep the friends, classmates and family of Elpidio Castaneda and Larry Stafford from gathering at Veterans Park to honor the two men with tree dedications. Members of the Porterville High School Class of 1965 and the Castaneda family shared tears, laughs and memories of the two men on Wednesday during the reunion-esque ceremony.
The loved ones of Stafford and Castaneda met underneath the shade of a large tree around 11:30 p.m. and just after noon John Loyd, a long time friend of the two men, gathered everyone close and began to speak.
Loyd explained the two trees honoring the men were dawned with beautiful plaques bearing their names and the dates from which they served in the U.S. Military. Both men served in Vietnam and spent a career amount of time serving their country.
Loyd stated Castaneda would do anything for anybody and the group was gathered together in a celebration of friendship and remembrance.
Nancy Castaneda, Elpidio’s wife, spoke before the crowd and stated how much her husband loved and cherished his friends. She shared a few family memories, joking she used to tell her husband he needed to go get his “fix” which meant he needed to go and spend some time with his friends. Several other guests stood before the crowd to speak about their memories with Elpidio as well.
Nancy welcomed her oldest daughter to the front who gave a blessing and spoke about how a tree dedication was the perfect thing to remember her father with as he used to love trees and constantly had his family out in nature.
Before the crowd broke off into groups to mingle with each other once more, Loyd announced he had a surprise for Nancy and her family and invited Brett Laurence to play TAPS on his trumpet. The sounds of the horn brought tears to the eyes of the people who were there to honor their fallen loved ones.