It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood.
PHS came out early looking to get into transition offense before the much bigger Redwood team could set up defensively. That plan worked early as Andrew Moody, Cam Haynes, Erik Odsather and Cooper Fish all scored transition layups to give PHS an early 10-2 lead, forcing a timeout by Ranger coach Jason Black. Redwood clawed their way back into the game, outscoring PHS 12-8 the rest of the way to cut the deficit to 18-14 after one quarter.
After the Panthers got in some foul trouble Redwood dominated the second quarter as the Rangers got back to back to back three point buckets by Matt Moza. The Rangers went on to outscore PHS 19-4 in the second quarter to build a 33-22 halftime lead.
Whatever Lance Wallace said at halftime lit a fire under his team, as PHS got a layup from Moody and a three point bucket by Haynes to start the 3rd. After an Elijah Casas layup for Redwood built the lead back to 8 PHS went on a 10-0 run to recapture the lead. Redwood wasn’t about to go away as the two teams exchanged body blows, going back and forth before a three point play by Evan Galley gave Redwood a 42-41 advantage going to the fourth. Haynes scored 9 of his team high 15 in the third quarter to help keep the Panthers in it.
Jace Balangue opened the fourth quarter by burying a three point bucket to put the Panthers on top again 44-42. Galley got a put back to tie things at 44 and then Brayden Della knocked down a three pointer from the corner to put the Panthers up 47-44. Redwood wasn’t going away as they got another layup by Galley and a free throw from Isaiah Galaviz to tie things back up at 47.
Fish then scored on a nice reverse layup off an assist from Moody and then Fish knocked down a 3 point shot from the wing to give PHS the lead for good at 52-47.
Galley did his best to keep his team in it, scoring on a runner in the lane but PHS got a pair of free throws from Fish, a Moody transition layup and then big free throws from Haynes, Della and Odsather down the stretch to seal the victory.
Haynes led PHS with 15 while Moody had 14, and Fish and Balangue contributed 9 apiece to help the Panthers stay in a first place tie with El Diamante at 5-2. Galley scored a game high 22 to pace the Rangers.
The Panthers and Miners will square off Wednesday, February 8 at Sharman Gym in what will most likely be a game that will determine the EYL championship.