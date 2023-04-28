A bright and beautiful series of days welcomed the six schools, El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mount Whitney, Redwood, and Porterville High to the Granite Hills swimming pool for the 2023 East Yosemite League Swimming and Diving Championships concluded on Thursday. After the three day long event, with more than five dozen student athletes, the results were in and the Redwood High Rangers took both boys and girls championships. The PHS boys finished second with 304 points to Redwood's 432. In the girls meet, Porterville's girls finished third with 249.5 points behind Redwood (446) and El Diamante (393.5)
The diving events happened on the first day on Tuesday with the girls finals ending in Daniela Palma of Redwood High taking first place with a finals score of 338.6. Following was Alejandra Gutierrez and Hannah Johnson also of Redwood high with final scores of 304.3 and 302.25. The Panthers Reannon Herrera and Alicia Carranza Chavez finished in eighth and 10th with 201.4 and 153.7 points each.
The boys diving had El Diamante and Golden West taking the top three spots with Monache's Parker Cotten taking fifth with a score of 269.05. Cotten was followed by Tony Arellano in seventh and Alex Cuevas in ninth both from the Panthers who had 252 and 236.4 points each.
The boys 200 Yard Medley had a win for the Panthers, with a final time of 1:41.88 thanks to Jake Kroutil, Charles Bodoh, Chase Fisher, and Kaleb Klarcyk. The Marauders took fifth just with 1:51.25 with Jared Ojeda, Zachary Chapman, Jack LoBue, and Parker Cotten.
The girls 200 yard Free was won by Makenzie Hyder with a final time of 2:07.66 while the boys 200 yard free had the Panthers Kaleb Klarcyk nearly taking first with a time of 1:53.85 just 3 seconds behind first place.
The girls 500 Yard Free had two Panthers at the top with Hyder taking first with a time of 5:52.96 and Mary Catherine Strizic with a time of 5:55.61. Monache's Kambria Weaver finished with 6:45.95 while Kayelyn Hixon sat between them with a time of 6:45.95.
The boys 500 Yard Free showed the Panthers Chase Fisher taking first with a time of 5:02.00 followed by Nate Mitchell 5:39.00.
The Marauders had a first place finish with Laney Cox taking the girls 100 Yard Breaststroke with a blisteringly fast time of 1:12.24. The Panthers Merritt followed with a time of 1:17.67 and the Marauders Quinones with 1:24.79, Aeva Torres 1:25.29, and Julie Azevedo 1:28.27 Panthers Aubrie Cardoza with 1:27.80 followed by Abbie Riley and Lilia Belkacen with times of 1:20.35 and 1:20.57 respectively.
The boys 100 Yard Breaststroke had the Panthers Charles Bodoh taking second with a time of 1:04.88 followed by Zach Klarcyk and Carston Clark with 1:16.17 and 1:17.15. Landon Hoard finished with a time of 1:21.44.
Relays and individual swims happened on day three on Thursday after a long day of preliminaries on Wednesday. The girls 200 Yard Medley relay held the Marauders at fourth with Kayla Knight, Laney Cox, Skylar Malone, and Katie Chapman finishing with a time of 2:07.94. The Panthers Haru Barajas, Adelyne Merritt, Mary Catherine Strizic, and Pearl Bravo took fifth with a time just a few milliseconds after the Marauders at 2:08.17
The girls 200 yard IM had Haru Barajas of the Panthers taking sixth with a time of 2:44.08, while Savannah Ellis and Natasha Dolan of the Marauders took 11th and 12th with times 2:57.54 and 2:58.97.
The boys 200 Yard IM held the Panthers Bodoh at fourth place with a time of 2:14.41. Marauder Wyatt Daniels took ninth with a time of 2:37.45 followed by Carston Clark 2:37.61, Zach Klarcyk 2:38.32, and Brogan Galloway 2:55.42.
The girls 50 Yard Free had the Marauders Skylar Malone take fifth with a time of 27.99 followed by Moreno and Bravo from Porterville with times of 27.9 and 28.29. The Marauders Chapman and Quinones were next with times of 29.79 and 30.85.
The boys 50 Free had the Marauders LoBue earning second with a time of 22.80. The Panthers Jake Kroutil had fourth with 23.12 and Evan Estey had 26.38 while Monache's Chapman and Joel Valencia Solis had 25.11 and 25.78.
The girls 100 Yard Fly had Laney Cox from Monache earning second with a strong swim of 1:06.04. The Panthers Strizic held fourth with a time of 1:11.53 followed by Malone 1:13.45, Natasha Dolan 1:27.21, and Jayla Roberts 1:29.78.
The boys 100 Yard Fly had Chase Fisher of Porterville taking second with a time of 53.55 followed by Tony Arellano with a time of 1:01.71 and Daniel Landucci with 1:07.17.
The girls 100 Free had Adelyne Merritt taking third for the Panthers with a time of 59.66 followed by Victoria Moreno 1:01.48 and Pearl Bravo 1:06.19.
The boys 100 Yard Free had Kaleb Klarcyk taking fourth with a time of 52.06 followed by Evan Estey 1:00.08 and the Marauders Ace Guilliams with 1:01.70.
The girls 200 Yard Free Relay had the Panthers taking third with Victoria Moreno, Pearl Bravo, Adelyne Merritt, and Hyder earning a time of 1:50.42. The Marauders followed with a time of 1:54.92 earned by Malone, Tatiana Quinones, Katie Chapman, and Laney Cox.
The girls 200 Yard Free Relay had the Panthers taking third with Victoria Moreno, Pearl Bravo, Adelyne Merritt, and Hyder earning a time of 1:50.42. The Marauders followed with a time of 1:54.92 earned by Malone, Tatiana Quinones, Katie Chapman, and Laney Cox.
The boys 200 Yard Free Relay had a Panther first place finish just a half second before their opponents with a time of 1:32.49 thanks to Tony Arellano, Kaleb Klarcyk, Jake Kroutil, and Fisher. The Marauders Parker Cotten, Jared Ojeda, Zachary Chapman, and Jack LoBue earned fifth with a time of 1:35.45.
The girls 100 Yard Backstroke had the Panthers Haru Barajas and the Marauders Kayla Knight taking fifth and ninth with times of 1:13.65 and 1:17.54. The boys 100 Yard Backstroke had the Panthers Kroutil take second with a time of 57.67 followed by the Marauders Ojeda with 1:03.19.
The final 400 yard girls Free Relay had a strong showing by the Panthers with a time of 4:08.33 thanks to Mary Catherine Strizic, Haru Barajas, Victoria Moreno, and Makenzie Hyder.
The boys 400 yard Free Relay had the Marauders take fourth with a time of 3:41.07 with Parker Cotten, Jared Ojeda, Zachary Chapman and Jake LoBue. The Panthers followed closely behind with a time of 3:43.47 with Alex Cuevas, Daniel Landucci, Charles Bodoh, and Tony Arellano finishing strong.