The Porterville High boys swimming team had a number of outstanding finishes on their way to a fourth place finish at the Division II Valley Championships on Saturday at the Kern Aquatic Center.
Garces won the Valley title with 283 points and was followed by Santa Ynez (226), Kingsburg (209) and PHS 162.
Tony Arellano had an outstanding effort in boys 1 meter diving for PHS as he finished fifth with 269 points.
The PHS boys 200 medley relay also had an outstanding effort as the team of Jake Kroutil, Charles Bodoh, Chase Fisher and Kaleb Klarcyk took third in 1:42.97. In the girls 200 medley relay, Monache's team of Kayla Knight, Laney Cox, Skylar Malone and Katie Chapman took 10th in 2:08.06 while the PHS team of Haru Barajas, Adelyne Merritt, Catherine Mary Strizic and Victoria Moreno were 12th in 2:08.50.
Fisher had an outstanding meet, pulling off four top four finishes in a grueling four-event stretch of the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 400 free relay. He finished third in the 100 fly in 53.58 and third in the 500 free in 5:01.66.
Porterville's boys 400 free relay of Arellano, Klarcyk, Kroutil and Fisher finished fourth in 3:26.22. Strathmore's team of Cyrus Hill, Fynn Stadtherr, Danny Rodriguez and Canyon Johnson finished 14th in the event in 3:34.09.
Porterville's girls top performance came in the 400 freestyle relay as the team of Strizic, Moreno, Merritt and Makenzie Hyder placed fifth in 4:03.22.
Strathmore's top performance came when Johnson placed sixth in the 100 backstroke in 56.41. Not far behind was Kroutil, who took eighth in 58.33.
Porterville's Makenzie Hyder placed ninth in the girls 200 freestyle in 2:09.85 and 10th in the 500 free in 5:53.48. Right behind Hyder in the 500 free was Strathmore High's Logan Hildreth, who finished less than a second behind Hyder in 5:54.16.
Klarcyk finished 14th in the boys 200 free in 1:57.56 while Bodoh placed eighth in the 200 I.M. In 2:14.97.
Kroutil also had four top eight finishes in the meet. He qualified eighth in the prelims in the 50 free in 23.14 and finished eighth in the finals. Monache's Jack LoBue took 12th in the event, finishing in 23.22.
Porterville's team of Moreno, Pearl Bravo, Hyder and Merritt took 10th in the girls 200 free relay in 1:50.59 as Hyder ended up with four top 10 finishes in the meet.
Monache's team of Parker Cott en, Jared Ojeda, Zachary Chapman and LoBue placed eighth in the boys 200 free relay in 1:37.70 while Strathmore's Hill, Ben Watson, Stadtherr and Danny Rodriguez placed 11th in 1:38.32, less than a second back of the Marauders. Not far behind that was Porterville's team of Bodoh, Alex Cuevas, Daniel Landucci and Arellano, who took 14th in 1:38.85.
In the boys 100 breaststroke, Bodoh had his third top eight finish of the meet as he finished seventh in 1:05.95. Monache's Caiden Wallace was 16th in the event, finishing in 1:10.30. Cox placed ninth in the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:13.07 while Hildreth was 12th in 1:16.22.