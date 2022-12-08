The Porterville High boys and girls wrestling teams dominated their matches against Exeter on Tuesday night at Sharman Gym. The Panther girls beat Exeter 30-12 and the PHS boys beat Exeter 50-30. PHS also won the junior varsity boys match 39-7. Show in the photo is Delilah Maldonado of PHS who won by pin.
PHS boys, girls wrestling dominate Exeter
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Hurtado leads Shepard by 24 votes
- Summit rolls to win against Legacy Christian
- PHS boys, girls wrestling dominate Exeter
- COVID Stats
- It's A Snap
- 'They Owned The Show:' Burton students featured in Christmas Cabaret
- 18-wheelers restricted; golf course fees increased
- Parade tonight; council says goodbye to Stowe, Tate
Most Popular
Articles
- Opening Day: Haven cannabis dispensary to open to public Saturday
- Four boys 'caught' stocking PLJ with food
- Porterville Children's Christmas Parade lineup
- PPD responds to incidents at Sierra View, fire station
- Setton Farms
- Man arrested on vehicle theft, drug charges
- Man accused of animal cruelty in Lindsay arrested Large number of horses, cows, dogs, puppies involved
- Police: 18 arrests as Los Angeles retail theft ring busted
- Hurtado has 12-vote lead; Shepard criticizes Kern County Elections
- Christmas Parade on track to be held December 8
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.