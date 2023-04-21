There were many outstanding swims on Thursday in the meet between the Porterville High and Monache swim teams at PHS.
PHS ended up sweeping the meet, winning the boys meet 113-66 and the girls meet 109-76. “There was some great races and Valley qualifying times,” PHS coach Lance Hyder said.
The meet opened up with an outstanding race between PHS and Monache in the girls 200-yard medley relay with the Panthers edging out the Marauders. Porterville's Makenzie Hyder, Adelyn Merritt, Victoria Moreno and Pearl Bravo won in 2:11.89, edging out Monache's Katie Chapman, Laney Cox, Skylar Malone and Tatiana Quinones, who finished second in 2:12.55.
PHS also won the boys 200 medley relay as Jake Kroutl, Charles Bodoh, Chase Fisher and Kaleb Klarcyk finished in 1:46.33.
Kambria Weaver won the girls 200 freestyle for Monache in 2:26.33 while Klarcyk won the boys 200 free in 1:58.34.
Hyder won the girls 200 individual medley in 2:36.14 while Fisher won the boys 200 I.M. In 2:09.17. PHS went 1-2 in the girls 50 free with Merritt winning in 27.64 and Bravo taking second in 29.64.
Monache's Jack LoBue won the boys 50 free in 23.44, edging Porterville's Kroutil, who finished second in 24.13.
Cox won the girls 100 butterfly in an outstanding time of 1:08.88 while Porterville's Tony Arellano won the boys 100 fly in 1:07.01.
Hyder won the girls 100 free in 1:00.18, leading a 1-2 finish for PHS as Merritt placed second in 1;01.62. Klarcyk won the boys 100 free in 53.78.
Weaver pulled off a difficult double double as she also won the girls 500 free in 6:35.88. Fisher won the boys 500 free in 5:12.95.
Hyder, Renna Lamb, Bravo and Moreno won the girls 200 free relay for PHS in 1:54.70. Porterville's Arellano, Klarcyk, Kroutil and Fisher won the boys 200 free relay in 1:35.85.
In another outstanding race, Porterville's Moreno edged Monache's Malone in the 100 backstroke. Moreno won in 1:18.81 while Malone took second in 1:19.29. Kroutil broke the 1 minute barrier in the boys 100 back, finishing in 59.89.
Cox won the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:17.58. In the most exciting race of the night, Monache's Caiden Wallace edged Porterville's Bodoh in the boys 100 breaststroke by .04 second. Wallace won in 1:09.80 and Bodoh was second in 1:09.84.
Porterville's Bravo, Haru Barajas, Moreno and Merritt won the girls 400 free relay in 4:17.44. Monache's Parker Cott en, Jared Ojeda, Zachary Chapman and LoBue won the boys 400 free relay in 3:46.37.