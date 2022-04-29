The Porterville High School swim program has reliably been on top of the East Yosemite League in the past decade. In the most recent East Yosemite League swim and dive championship on Thursday at PHS, PHS again rose the orange and green as the PHS boys and girls win EYL titles.
With the multi-school meet underway PHS, along with Monache High, Tulare Western High, Tulare Union High, Mission Oak High, and Delano High went on to have a great meet into the dim hours of the night. At the end of the meet the combined team scores left Monache in third place, and PHS in first with a total of 1,232 points with 583 for the girls and 649 for the boys.
PHS girls coach Evan Thomas and PHS boys coach Lance Hyder had their teams ready for the meet. The Panther girls and boys won the 200 yard medley relay with Ahana Davis, Adelyne Merritt, Alondra Arroyo Rico, and Makenzie Hyder for the girls winning in 2:03:70 The boys team Jake Kroutil, Ethan Merritt, Chase Fisher, and Diego Gutierrez won in 1:43:17
With the 200 yard freestyle up Kaleb Klarcyk won for the Panthers in 1:54:21. The girls 50 yard freestyle went to Panther Claire Lee in 25.88, In the boys Cohen Cotton won for Monache win in 22.55.
Merrit won the 100 yard butterfly in 54.40. Lee won again for the Panthers in the girls 100 yard free in 57.05. In the boys, Gutierrez won in 49.79.
The girls 500 yard freestyle EYL record was broken by Tulare Union High's Ava Olson with a time of 5:05.54, beating the old record of 5:08.37. Fisher won the boys 500 freestyle in 5:12.00.
The boys and girls 200 yard free relay both went to Porterville. The girls team of Ahna Davis, Maycee Hyder, Makenzie Hyder, and Claire Lee won their race in 1:46.67. The boys team of Ethan Merritt, Nick True, Diego Gutierrez, and Jacob Hixon won in 1:31.44
Davis put up an amazing race with a win in the girls 100 yard backstroke in 1:07.50.
Laney Cox for Monache won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:09.33.
The boys 100 yard breaststroke EYL record was broken by Merritt nearing the end of the night. Merritt swam hard and fast and shattered the old 1:01.31 record with a new time of 58.25.
The girls 400 freestyle relay went to PHS with the team of Maycee Hyder, Alondra Arroyo Rico, Adelyne Merritt, and Claire Lee winning in 3:59.03. The boys 400 freestyle also went to PHS with a time of 3:31.35 from Nick True, Jake Kroutil, Xavier Gutierrez, and Kaleb Klarcyk.