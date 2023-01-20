The Porterville High boys wrestling team was able to overcome Monache in an entertaining match in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd on senior night for the Panthers on Wednesday at Sharman Gym.
PHS ended up winning 37-29. The match began at 160 pounds with a key match right from the start as Porterville's Angel Saldana gave PHS a 3-0 lead when he edged Monache's Cruz Vasquez 7-5. Juan Pablo Martinez won by forfeit at 170 to give the Marauders a 6-3 lead.
In one of the best matches of the night Emiliano Hernandez of Porterville won by pin over Monache's Noel Ceballos to give the Panthers a 9-6 lead. Fabian Alvarez of Porterville extended the Panthers' lead to 12-6 with a 6-3 win over Monache's Jonathan Newsom at 195 pounds.
Dagan Allee, one of Monache's top wrestlers, evened the match at 12-12 when he won by pin at 220 pounds. Another top wrestler for Monache, Malachiah Robles won by pin at 285 pounds to give the Marauders an 18-12 lead.
Andrew Gomez tied the match 18-18 at 106 for PHS when he won by pin at 106 pounds. Then came one of the highlights of the night when two state ranked wrestlers squared off at 113 pounds as Jacob Estrada, ranked eighth in the state for Monache, took on Porterville's Zack Klarcyk, ranked No. 22 in the state, at 113 pounds. Estrada won 9-3 to give Monache a 21-18 lead.
PHS then took control of the match by winning the next four matches. Peter Aguilar won by major decision 12-1 at 120 to give Porterville a 22-21 lead.
In the most emotional match of the night Kaleb Klarcyk ened up winning by pin at 126 pounds against Monache's Nathaniel Gonzales. Klarcyk suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury early in the season but he wasn't going to miss senior night against his crosstown rival and left it all on the mat to give PHS a 28-21 lead.
In another key match, Antonio Arellano of PHS was able to give Porterville a 31-21 lead when he edged Monache's Michael Wade at 132 pounds 7-5. Dominic Welsh, one of Porterville's top wrestlers, then clinched the match for PHS when he won by fall.
Monache also was penalized a point for unsportsmanlike conduct, so that left the score at 37-20.
Monache won the final two matches of the night in impressive fashion with two of their top wrestlers. Wanderlei Whittington, who will wrestle at Cal State Bakersfield, beat one of Porterville's top wrestlers, Izaya Welsh, by technical fall 16-0 to make the score 37-25. Whittington is ranked No. 11 in the state.
Edgar Batres, ranked No. 25 in the state, won by major decision 10-1 over another top PHS wrestler, Gabriel Luna, for the final margin.
Monache's Jacob Perez, currently ranked No. 6 at 126 pounds, didn't wrestle.
Porterville's girls also beat Monache 42-30 and PHS beat Monache in the junior varsity match 48-30.