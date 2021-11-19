Eighteen local hunters who were either veterans or disabled participated in the Rolling for Ringnecks Pheasant Hunt on Friday at the Success Lake Wildlife Area.
The event was sponsored by Southern Tulare County Sportman's Association, STCSA, and the Porterville Safari Club, both of which are non-profit organizations promoting Wildlife Habitat and Conservation since 1962.
Bill and Linda Moench helped host the hunt, with plenty of help from other STCSA and Safari Club members, as well as the public.
Wayne Johnson, who was helping with registrations and licensing, said they had to limit the turnout this year because the event was still trying to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic
Rosalio Pina rode up to the registration in his wheelchair, and after he was done with the formalities of signing in, he said, “I’ve been pheasant hunting at Rolling for Ringnecks for 10 years. I love the outdoors, and this gives me a chance to be outdoors. I am also an avid fisherman.
“I really appreciate this hunt and everything the clubs do for people with disabilities.”
Riding in the “mule” together with Bill Moench, chairman of the STCSA, who was driving, and Charlie Reem, toward the pheasant shoot, Bill said, “With COVIC we haven’t been able to have events out here, in the park on the other side of Success Lake.” Reem said the hunt was a lot of work for the organizers and volunteers, who all donate their time, and handle their own bird dogs for the hunt.
Bill said the Springville Archers Club paid for both the breakfast and lunch provisions for the hunters and volunteers and thanked them for their generosity.
Jimmy Vaught, who was recovering from six months of COVID and other illness brought three dogs to help at the hunt, and he's involved with the Northern Gun Dog Association, and has a dog that's fifth in the nation.
“It was a fantastic day. I wait for this every year,” said Bill McNeal, “It’s one of the best days of my life.” McNeal had already bagged his three pheasants, and said, “”I hope we can do this next year.”
“This is one of the days we can come out each year and spend time with our fellow military brothers,” said veteran Andrew Sanchez.
Stephanie McNulty, a Lieutenant from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said it was her ninth year at the pheasant hunt. But she and Bill confirmed the hunt officially began in 2007, and was hosted by Dwight Chaddock.
“It’s a spectacular event, and it gives our veterans and people with physical disabilities the opportunity to come out and hunt pheasants,” McNulty said. “I’m a law enforcement officer, but here at this event, it is a positive interaction with hunters. Especially with Jake, my border collie, who is on patrol with me.
“It’s an honor to be here with the veterans, and this would not be possible without chairman Bill.”
McNulty's son Darren was out with the hunters, helping to spot pheasants, as well as Linda, who handled their bird dog in the field, as well as assisted with the hunt organization.
The whole hunt was organized and managed by volunteers who used their own dogs to flush out the birds for the hunt.
After the first part of the hunt, everyone went back and had hamburgers for lunch, and enjoyed sitting around talking and spending time with their children.
It was Jim Minyard's second time at the pheasant hunt, and he said, “What an excellent time. The people here; the hunters, and the Tulare Sportsman's Club members, the dog handlers, are some of the best people I’ve ever been around. The effort they go to for the disabled veterans.
It’s not for the money. It’s for the pleasure they are giving everyone.”
Minyard said he's involved with Project Healing Waters for veterans.
Robert Scott, an Air Force veteran, and his wife Tara, were at the pheasant hunt with their four children, including their older sons, Kelton, 12, and Destin, 10, who will participate in the Junior Pheasant hunt today.
“We come every year and are part of the STCSA,” Scot said. “It’s a great event for families, and it's nice having a local shooting event to support veterans and their families.”
The Junior Pheasant Hunt is scheduled for today and Saturday. The event is open to up to more than 100 youth and 400 pheasants are scheduled to be released over the weekend, giving junior hunters a chance to each bag three birds.
For more information visit www.stcsa.org.