It has obviously been a challenging and difficult year for the Porterville Fire Department. But there have also been a number of highlights as PFD continues to meet its mission “To Safeguard and Put Duty Above All.”
Among the highlights has been the welcoming of the department's therapy dog in training, Gardner, in November.
Of Course the department has had to deal with the deaths of two of its firefighters, Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones, who died battling the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library. And the department was also obviously impacted by COVID-19 as well.
“The multiple hardships of 2020 required us to adjust to the ever-changing environment, but our mission 'To Safeguard and Put Duty Above All' never wavered,” said the PFD's Chris Pisani.
Gardner is going through specialized training provided by the California Service Dog Academy to help First Responders cope with stress in the work place. Chief Ross Gardner is the name sake for the Golden Retriever puppy.
Chief Gardner was the first paid fire chief for the Porterville Fire Department and served for a total of 54 years. “He had a reputation of taking care of his firefighters above all else,” Pisani said. “Our little puppy has big shoes to fill but we believe he is up for the task.
“He’s receiving professional training — as well as some of the basics like fetch — but some therapeutic skills seem to just come naturally to him. He’s been a welcome addition to the team, and it’s nice to have someone truly confidential around who will listen to your struggles in dealing with a traumatic call and just provide a comforting ear until you can finish your shift.”
Another highlight for the department was the new paint job for Station 71. Asbestos and lead was also removed from the station.
“We brainstormed with City Hall staff about a color scheme that would nod to the historic Art Deco architectural style of the 1936 Fire Station, integrate red engine bay doors that are a tradition in the fire service, and also pair well with the new branding of the Porterville Fire Department — specifically the red and silver engines purchased over the last three years,” Pisani said.
The result was a two toned grey façade to highlight key architectural features while mimicking the grey and silver tones on the new engines, and a brick-ish red tone for the doors that could have been found in early Porterville brickwork and barns.
“Black paint on all the ironwork and trim resulted in a fresh take on a modern structure that not only complies with the Downtown Design Guidelines, but really details the historic architecture of one of the oldest fire stations in the Central Valley,” Pisani said.
The department also updated its patch this year. The “new” patch this year pays homage to the past.
The firefighter scramble on the patch has been replaced with PFD lettering that dates back to some of the Department’s oldest engines.
The department also held a new recruit academy — its 7-week academy for four new firefighters.
“They worked on fundamental firefighting, rescue, and EMS skills to better prepare them for working on shift protecting the City,” Pisani said. “This academy is the foundation skillset to succeed as a PFD firefighter. A recruit training of this duration and quality has not happened in over a decade, but the end result produced high quality firefighters eager to make a difference in our community.”
PFD has obtained two type6 patrols with 4 wheel drive for wildland/grass fires and medical aid/EMS calls over the past year. The department also has a new OES 411 fire engine from the California Office of Emergency Services. This engine is used to respond to large incidents around the state such as wildland fires, earthquakes and mudslides.
The department also obtained a 2,000 gallon water tender with four wheel drive to assist with water supply in areas where fire hydrants are not existent or far apart. The water tender will also assist in supplying large amounts of water to fires in the Tule River allowing personnel to work quicker and more efficiently.
The department also received a new fire engine for Station 71.
As far as equipment, the department now has body cameras for all of its personnel. The department has also received new air packs through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighter grant. “These air packs meet the newest standards set by the National Fire Protection Association and is what allows us to operate in environments with unbreathable atmospheres,” Pisani said.
“This has been a difficult year,” Pisani added. “Emotionally, some days are harder than others but as a department, we find strength in each other. In the wake of the library fire, our firefighters have embodied one of our most coveted core values — compassion.
“Compassion for each other is what picks us up on days we are down. It is the glue that keeps us together moving forward. We lean on each other to work through the hard days, and I hope that we can continue to be compassionate with each other when tensions and stresses run high. As with any major loss, the stress weighs on us sometimes — but we seem to take turns supporting each other through the dark days. Even though a year has passed, we’re still working through those waves of grief.”
Pisani also expressed the department's appreciation of the community's support. “I’d like to also express my thanks to the community for their continual support of the department over this past year. They cheer us on in social media and show signs of support on their yards and homes.
“The community’s encouragement and support helps us stay strong and motivated to serve, even after such a devastating time. As we move forward, our crews continue to be dedicated to providing the best service for our community.”