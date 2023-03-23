On Thursday, April 6, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Corky Peterson will present a program on identifying old photographs. When researching one’s family tree, a researcher invariably encounters old photographs that lead to more questions than answers: who, what, when, where and how might the photo help in the researching of one's family?
Peterson is a longtime genealogical researcher. She has shared her search techniques with Sequoia Genealogical Society members on multiple occasions and on Thursday, April 6 the focus will be on techniques that will help identify the “who” and possibly the “how” when it comes to old photographs leading into the past.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street, M Street and Cross Avenue, in Tulare. Meetings are at 6 p.m., the first Thursday of each month.
There's no cost to attend, and the public is welcom. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available.
For more information call (559) 685-4518 or visit www.SequoiaGenealogicalSociety.weebly.com .
The program will be followed by a short refreshment time.