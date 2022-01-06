Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives are asking for the public’s Help to Track Down a Person of Interest in a fatal stabbing that happened early Thursday morning in Porterville.
35-year-old Milagros “America” Hernandez is a transient living in the Tule River area near Plano in Porterville. She's described as Hispanic, 5-5 and about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The accompanying photo was taken in May of 2021 and she has reportedly shaved her head since then.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Don DeAzevedo with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
At about 3:15 a.m. Thursday TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Plano and River in Porterville for people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone had been stabbed.
When Deputies arrived, they found a man dead.