One month ago Elisa Facio was not sure if she had enough credits to graduate from high school. What she did know was that she did not want to go to summer school, nor did she want to return to school for an extra semester and graduate in December. But those, she said, were the choices she was given.
She didn’t accept them. She knew she could obtain the credits she was missing, prove people wrong, and graduate with the Butterfield Charter Class of 2021.
“I wanted to graduate with my class, and with my boyfriend,” Facio said. “I had to graduate.”
Facio, 18, a teen mom of a toddler, said she wanted more than anything to prove a lot of people wrong.
“There’s a 60 percent chance that students who get pregnant in high school do not graduate,” Facio said. “I knew I could beat the odds.”
And she has. When ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ plays on Friday, Facio will be walking along with her peers.
“I just found out within the month that I will make it,” Facio said. “I’m very happy for my little family. I made it. I proved them wrong.”
But it was a rough road getting there. At 16 years of age and pregnant, Facio transferred from Monache High School to Butterfield Charter during her junior year of high school. Her boyfriend also transferred.
“I got pregnant,” she said. “I couldn’t stay at Monache. I felt like I would be judged if I stayed there. I wanted to go to school with others who were in my same situation so I transferred to TAPP.”
TAPP, the Teen Age Parent Program, at Butterfield Charter is an accommodating education program for teen parents and available to both expectant and current mothers and fathers enrolled in any of BCS’ educational program options.
But the pregnancy, and therefore her studies, were not simple.
“I had morning sickness all day. I wasn’t able to do anything. I was either sleeping or laying down. I couldn’t do a thing,” she said. “For two months straight, I never went to school and did not get any credits. I was already struggling with credits. I was lacking credits. It was hard. My whole pregnancy I was thinking of my baby, not of school.
And when baby Aiven was born in October of 2019, things only got rougher.
“I had sick leave for having a baby so I took six weeks off then returned to school. I was trying to make it work. But my baby was very colicky,” she said. “2020 was pretty hectic. My mom was working full time and my boyfriend and I were trying to take care of baby, learning along the way.”
By January of 2021, she realized just how far behind in credits she was and started getting serious about catching up on credits. But doing school work, working part time, and taking care of a baby was difficult, she said. Still, she said, she knew she could not give up.
“I knew I would need to have a good paying job in order to take care of baby and I did research on schools and courses and decided I want to do the phlebotomy class – and for that I need my high school diploma,” she said.
A typical day for her is waking up early, getting herself and her baby ready, then working for five hours at Panda Xpress. Once she gets out at 4 p.m., she picks up her baby and goes home to do online school work.
“Once a week I meet with my teacher, Mr. Dupree,” she said. “He is really supportive of me telling me I can do it. He’s really motivated me and helped me towards graduating on time.”
Teacher Mike Dupree described Facio as level-headed with feet on the ground, and as a bright student who, at the beginning of the current semester, decided she wanted to pursue a health career.
“We had a long talk and she said she had done the research and decided she wanted to pursue phlebotomy,” Dupree said.
He advised her to not be too rigid about opportunities and that there were plenty of choices in health careers. But her mind was set on phlebotomy.
“I feel like I’m already jumping towards my career,” Facio said. “When I got pregnant, I was always fascinated when they did my blood tests and checked my blood pressure,” Facio said. “I loved seeing everything. It was so interesting to me and I thought, ‘Wow. That is something I want to do.’”
Dupree said he is proud of Facio.
“She’s been working like crazy and obtained 30 credits in one semester. That’s far beyond normal. I couldn’t be more pleased,” Dupree said. “That was a big hill to climb. She kept dwindling down the (amount of) work and it became a high priority. She had the right goals and they were attainable. Once she had a clear picture of what she wanted, she was off and gone. The program starts in the Fall and she knows there is no time to waste.”