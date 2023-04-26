Wake up, go to school where you will take both high school and college classes on the same day, go to practice or a game, come home, do hours of homework, try to get some rest, wake up and do the same thing all over again the next day.
So is the life of a high school student-athlete, a life Summit Collegiate High School’s Alexis Gonzalez knows all too well. It’s a challenging experience for all high school students, so to perform so well in both high school athletics and academics is no easy task.
Gonzalez is just finishing up her high school athletic career on the Summit softball team. Last year she was named to the East Sierra League First Team as a 10-game winner in the circle for the Bears. Earlier this year she was named to the East Sequoia League Second Team for her efforts on the volleyball team and has six wins pitching for Summit’s softball team this season.
But this isn’t a story just about a student's athletic accomplishments. This is about a journey that started back in her freshman year when Alexis decided to apply for the QuestBridge National College Match Program. QuestBridge is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation's best colleges. Out of 17,900 applicants QuestBridge selected 5,613 finalists to be considered for the scholarship. This year QuestBridge’s 48 college partners matched with 1,755 finalists who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients.
Gonzalez actually applied for the QuestBridge College Prep Scholar Program as a junior and was denied. “I didn’t let that deter me at all, it actually made me push harder for the QuestBridge match scholarship my senior year.”
On October 13 she found out she was one of the 5,613 finalists. After finding out she was a finalist she had to write 20 separate essays and had interviews with prestigious colleges such as MIT, Penn, Columbia, and Brown Universities. After that, the waiting game was on.
She knew December 1 was the day she would receive an email stating if she would be a recipient from one of the 15 colleges she had matched with.
“I was scared about the possibility of not getting the scholarship. I just remember trying to just focus on getting ready for my trip to San Diego for the district,” said Gonzalez, who's also the ASB President and student representative for the Burton School District board of directors.
She was sitting at home patiently waiting with her mother and grandmother while dad was face-timing from work waiting for the email to arrive. When the email arrived Gonzalez found out she had been awarded a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University, also known as the Harvard of the South.
“My reaction was actually funny because you can see all my emotions flood across my face. It took me a minute to comprehend what I was reading.
As soon as I read Vanderbilt University I slammed my hands on the table in excitement, scaring my mom. I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity to be able to expand my knowledge in a fostering environment like Vanderbilt.”
Gonzalez, who will be graduating in June from Summit, will also be graduating from Porterville College with two Associate of Arts degrees she received as part of Summit’s Early College Academy. She will receive four full years of tuition, room and board, and even a stipend for travel. “I plan on majoring in chemistry with a minor in Spanish. My ultimate goal is to get my medical degree, however, after finding passion in chemistry, I am looking forward to figuring out how these two fields will work together.
“Luckily I have some time to figure it out. Having received two AA degrees I will have the freedom to explore my interests as I move into a university setting.”
Summit Athletic Director Chad Moody isn't really surprised with Gonzalez’s success both on the field and in the classroom. “Alexis is one of the hardest working students we have ever had here at Summit. She has the ability to take on multiple tasks at once and succeed in all of them.
“She is a competitor on the field, but one of the nicest students off the field. I am very proud of her accomplishments and I know she is going to go on and do great things in this world.”
Summit Principal Martin Medina echoed those statements. “Alexis represents what it means to be a Summit student. Her academic endeavors are outstanding; she has become a well-rounded, confident person.
“I have no doubt her work ethic and thoughtful heart will continue to guide her in the right direction. I am proud of her.”
Gonzalez credits her time on the field with helping her get through tough times in her life. “Athletics have always been a large part of my life. I started playing softball when I was around six years old and found a passion for the game. The sport has taught me a lot about how to be mentally strong and it has taught me how to be a better student. Applying for this scholarship was one of the hardest things I’ve done.
“It was emotionally and academically draining. Between the essays and the tight deadlines, I felt like I was drowning. However, throughout the process, I thought about the times I was pitching myself out of jams or working through tough times on the mound. It honestly encouraged me to keep going and helped me put my best foot forward when it came to the scholarship.”
Through this process, nobody can go through it alone. “I want to thank my mother and my father for always pushing me to be the best athlete, person, and student,” she said. “Thank you to my mother for being the best pitching coach I could ever ask for. Combined with my father they have made me the athlete and person I am today.”