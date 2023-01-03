It was a tale of two halves for the Porterville High boys basketball team Friday night in the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game.
The first half PHS was outrebounded and outhustled by a much bigger Redwood team, which led to a 27-17 halftime deficit. In the 2nd half PHS picked up its intensity and took the game to Redwood, using full court pressure to turn the tide and win its third ever Polly championship 55-43 at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia.
It was a slow paced first half with Redwood using a 2-3 zone to slow down and frustrate the PHS offense. Redwood 6’11” sophomore Cole Gilchrist was able to keep the Panthers from scoring in the paint, and was a force on the boards, scoring 5 of the 9 Ranger points in the first quarter to give his team a 9-7 lead after one.
Redwood's zone continued to frustrate the Panthers, forcing turnovers which led to transition opportunities for the Rangers who used a 9-0 run to build a 20-11 lead halfway through the 2nd quarter and eventually built a 27-17 lead at the intermission.
The Panthers came out in the 2nd half and picked up the intensity, using full court pressure to change the momentum. They got a steal and a layup from Andrew Moody, two layups from Cooper Fish and another transition layup from Moody to spearhead an 8-0 run start the quarter.
After a Gilchrist free throw the Panthers got a putback basket from Erik Odsather, two free throws from Jace Balangue and 3 consecutive points from Jake Kroutil as the Panthers outscored the Rangers 17-3 in the third to take a 34-30 lead.
The Panthers got a transition layup from Ayden Ceballos and a 8 foot bank shot from Odsather to build a double digit lead a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.
Redwood came back with consecutive scores from Gilchrist and a free throw from Matt Moza to cut the deficit to five. Sebastian Mascorro responded by burying a three from the left wing to get the lead back to eight.
Gilchrist completed a three point play to get the deficit back down to five and the Rangers eventually cut the lead to one when Moza knocked down a trifecta to make it 42-41 with 2:24 left.
Fish came out of the timeout and converted a nice reverse layup to give PHS a 44-41 advantage and then Odsather scored in transition to build the lead back to 5 at 46-41.
After Gilchrest converted two free throws with 1:30 left the Panthers got a corner three point basket from Moody with the shot clock running down to build the advantage back to six at 49-43 with 51 seconds left. The Panthers got two throws from Mascorro and four from Moody the rest of the way to ice it.
This was the second Polly Wilhelmsen championship in four tries for PHS coach Lance Wallace.
“Winning the Polly is special. There’s something about the Holidays and this tournament that go hand in hand. You see old players and coaches that come back just to watch this tournament.”
When asked about the halftime adjustments made Wallace said “We figured out we couldn’t play a half court game with them. A slow paced game definitely favored Redwood. At the half we just talked about speeding them up and turning them over.
“That third quarter was amazing, our guys turned up the full court pressure and got some steals that we were able to convert to buckets in transition.”
Odsather, who scored 8 points and pulled down 10 rebounds was named the tournament MVP.
“It was great to know that this is only the third time in 71 years that PHS has won this tournament and we did it playing as a family,” Odsather said after the game. “Our defense and preparation were the key, we knew our job wasn’t finished, we had to take control of the tempo in the second half.
Moody, who led all scorers with 20 points on the night, was also named to the all tournament team. Cam Haynes scored 8 and was named the most inspirational player of the tournament. Fish scored 9 points and Mascorro 7 to help pace the Panthers.
PHS improved to 11-5 on the year and will have two non league games next week against Garces and Bakersfield Christian before starting league play on 1/11 at Mt Whitney.