Monache’s Jacob Perez is a Master of Masters.
Perez won the Valley Masters title on Saturday to lead Monache to a ninth place finish at the Valley Masters event.
In all five Monache wrestlers qualified for state: Perez, Wanderlei Whittington, Edgar Batres, Jacob Estrada and Anthony Estrada.
Porterville High’s girls are sending two wrestlers to state in Samantha Pina and Mattea Monroe. PHS finished 11th in the Valley event with 58 points.
Perez made history as he became the first Marauder ever to win a Valley Masters title as a freshman. He was also named as the Outstanding Lower Weight Wrestler in the tournament.
The top 10 finishers in the boys event and the top four finishers in the girls event advanced to state. The State Championships will be held Thursday through Saturday at Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena.
Perez was seeded fourth in the tournament but beat two wrestlers ranked higher than him in the semifinals and finals to win the title. He defeated the state's fifth ranked wrestler, Clovis North's Gavin Bauder, 6-2, in the semis. He then defeated the state's 11th ranked wreslter, Buchanan's Leo Cortino 8-3 in the finals.
Whittington, a junior, took fourth at 134 and is now a two-time state qualifier. Whittington bounced back from a tough 1-0 loss to beat the state's 30th ranked wrestler, Arroyo Grande's Nate Come 5-1. He also beat the state's seventh-ranked wrestler, Bullard's Hayden Zinkin 7-4.
Batres placed eighth at 140. The junior win by pin and by major decision, 12-1, to reach the quarterfinals when Batres lost to the No. 1 seed, Selma's Kimo Leia, ranked No. 2 in the state. Batres secured his top eight finish with a 5-1 win over a wrestler from Independence.
Jacob Estrada placed 10th at 115. Facing elimination from not qualifying for state in the match in which he qualified for state, Estrada came back for the win. His opponent was up by two enter the final period, but Estrada scored a reversal to tie the score and then with seven seconds left, scored a near fall to win the match.
Anthony Estrada took 10th at 147 as the senior qualified for state for a second time. Estrada opened with a dominant win by pin over Efrain Quinones of Cesar Chavez. Estrada then lost and needed two more wins on Friday to stay alive.
On Saturday morning, he lost his opening match, but then in his next match to decide his state fate, Estrada won by pin over North's Mario Gonzalez to clinch a spot at state.
Monache placed ninth out of 80 teams with eight wrestlers. Also for Monache, freshman Isaac Mendez went 0-2 at 108.
At 197 Jonathan Newsom, a junior, with 1-2, winning by pin over Bishop's Zayne Crockett. Jonathan attended his first Maters of his career and went 1-2 scorning a fall over Zayne Crockett of Bishop. And Dagan Allee went 2-2 at 220, scoring valuable points for Monache as he won both of his matches by pin.
For PHS, Zach Klarcyk won three matches at 108 as he came within one win of advancing to state. He won once by technical fall and once by major decision.
Kaleb Klarcyk went 1-2, winning by technical fall, at 115, Alejandro Sanchez went 2-2 at 122, Antonio Arellano went 0-2 at 128, Dominic Welsh went 1-2 at 134, Izaya Welsh went 1-2 at 140, winning by pin, Tristan Nieblas went 0-2 at 154, Gabriel Luna went 2-2 at 162, winning both of his matches by pin, David Bucio went 1-2 at 172, Emiliano Hernandez went 0-2 at 197 and Armando Fabian went 0-2 at 222 for the Panthers.
GIRLS
For the PHS girls Pina was second at 133 and Monroe was third at 152. Pina won three matches, two by pin on her way to the finals.
Monroe also went 3-1, coming back to win in the third place match after losing in the semifinals. All three of Monroe’s wins came by pin.
Melissa Abarca took eighth at 139 for PHS.
Also for PHS, Aaliyah Tapia went 1-2 at 118, winning by pin, Evany Garcia went -2 at 128, Julieth Reyes went 1-2 at 108, winning by pin, and Savannah Murrietta went 0-2 at 113.
For Monache, Arianna Batres won three matches, all by pin, on her way to placing seventh at 123 and Sierra Alamilla went 0-2 at 108.