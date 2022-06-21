Armando Perez Jr. of Porterville has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy.
He has been assigned to duty at the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy Area office. Officer Perez is a 2013 Porterville High graduate and attended Porterville College.
Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Perez worked as a police officer at the Porterville Police Department. In the most recent CHP Academy class, Perez graduated as valedictorian.
At the CHP Academy, cadet training includes nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspects, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.