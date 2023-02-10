Jacob Perez, Jacob Estrada and Wanderlei Whittington all won titles in dominant fashion to lead a strong effort by the Monache wrestling team at the Division II Valley Championships on Friday at Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield.
Monache finished third as a team with 164 points. Redwood won the title with 246 points while South placed second with 202 points. Porterville High took 11th with 107 points.
It was a solid day all around for Monache's and Porterville's wrestlers. Monache had seven wrestlers advance to next week's Valley Masters while PHS had five wrestlers advance to the Valley meet.
So 12 local wrestlers kept their hopes alive for qualifying for the State Championships by advancing to Masters. The top eight wrestlers at the Division II Valley meet advanced to Masters.
Perez won all five of his matches by pin to win the title at 132 pounds. Whittington was almost as dominant as he went 4-0, winning two matches by pin and two matches by technical fall at 138.
Estrada went 3-0 at 113 as he won his first two matches by major decision and then won 9-2 in the finals.
Two other local wrestlers also made the finals and settled for second as Edgar Batres went 3-1 at 145 to take second for Monache. For PHS, Gabriel Luna went 3-1 at 160 to place second.
Monache's Noel Ceballos also had an outstanding tournament, going 3-1 to finish third at 182. Also qualify for Masters for Monache were Nathan Kiser who took seventh at 106 and Juan Pablo Martinez, who placed sixth at 170.
Also qualifying for Masters for PHS were Zach Klarcyk who took fourth at 106, Dominic Welsh who placed fifth at 132, Izaya Welsh who was fourth at 145 and Lukas Gomez won finished sixth at 220.