Monache's Jacob Perez is two wins away from becoming a State Champion. And he has a familiar foe standing in his way in the semifinals.
Perez advanced to the semifinals at 132 pounds at the State Wrestling Championships on Friday at Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena. Perez will wrestle Clovis North's Gavin Bauder in today's semifinals. The winner will advance to a chance to wrestle for a state title in the finals.
Perez and Bauder met in the finals of last week's Valley Masters. The score was tied 4-4 win Perez had to withdraw due to an injury.
Perez, a sophomore, is also guaranteed of being a state medalist as a top 8 finisher as the lowest he could finish is sixth.
Perez went 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. Perez opened by winning by major decision with an 11-2 win over Los Gatos' Peter Bowen.
He then beat Chaminade's Steve Shahbazyan 6-3 in the round of 16. Perez followed that by winning by pin against West Valley's Alias Raby in the quarterfinals.
All of the other local wrestlers at state have been eliminated. For Monache's boys, Jacob Estrada went 1-2 at 113 while Noel Ceballos went 0-2 at 182. Portervile's Zach Klarcyk went 1-2 at 106 as he won by pin against Ponderosa's Alexander Mallot.
In the girls event, Porterville's three wrestlers were also eliminated. Samantha Pina had a solid tournament at 131, making a serious run at becoming a state medalist.
Pina went 2-2 as she pinned Monterey's Ella Myers and La Canada's Kera Finnigan. But Pina was eliminated in a 1-0 loss against Eliza Goodwin of Rodriguez.
Also for PHS, Khloe Soria went 1-2 at 111. Soria beat Turlock's Heidi Judson 3-0.
At 150 for Porterville, Delilah Maldonado opened with a 5-3 win against Natealin Hout of Cesar Chavez but then she fell in her next two matches.