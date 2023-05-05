During Thursday night's Porterville Education Foundation Academic Achievement Awards of Excellence ceremony, Yadira Morales Hernandez of Granite Hills High School and Giselle Alcantar of Porterville High were announced as the winners of a $5,000 scholarship. The Porterville Education Foundation was established to assist in the development of educational and student activity programs to provide significant contributions in the best interest of students in the Porterville Unified School District.

