Porterville College softball standout Cheyenne Ausborn has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at William Woods University in Missouri.
Ausborn made it official on Monday with a signing ceremony at the PC gymnasium in front of family, friends, teammates, and the campus community.
Ausborn, originally out of Cherokee Trail High School in Colorado, came to PC after playing her freshman season at Western Nebraska Community College in 2021.
As a sophomore for the Pirates this year, Ausborn earned second-team All-Central Valley Conference honors at third base as she hit .340 on the season with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, and 17 RBI.
William Woods University is located in Fulton, Mo. The Owls compete at the NAIA level and are a member of the American Midwest Conference. Ausborn is set to compete for head coach Tracy Gastineau next season.