The Porterville College volleyball team now rests at 5-8 overall after a loss to the Fresno City at home on Wednesday.
The Pirates held well and made a solid fight in games two and three, before falling 8-25, 22-25, and 22-25. The Pirates next match will be against West Hills-Lemoore this Friday at 6 p.m.
The “Sea of Red” was loud and proud for the Pirates volleyball team, showing steady support as the Pirates fought against the Rams. The first game was bit of a shutout as the Pirates seemed to warm up as it went on.
During an early exchange, Pirate Victoria Dabney made a fast diving save for the ball, sending it high up and allowing her teammates to snap up the rebound for the offensive point against the Rams. Molly Ortega likewise had an amazing save midway through game one. Ortega made a fast slide on her knees to bounce the Rams spike back into the air, and into her teammates hands. The first game ended with a score of 8-25.
Game two was much more competitive as the Pirates had seemingly shaken their rust off and started making more solid plays against the Rams defense. Pirate Davina Lopez responded to a fast tip from the Rams with a perfect split save, passing the ball over to Paris Baca and then Kailey Cha for the point.
Now the Ramsput the heat back on, relying on the Pirates to not be able to respond. But respond they did, as the Pirates Dabney made her way up to the net for a sharp hit and the point, assisted by Samantha Smith and Jessica Petrovits.
Baca had her Pirate teammates set up a solid shot and hammered it home into the Rams defense and into the court for the point. The Pirates were narrowing the gap now at 13-15. Petrovits was next with awesome play as she responded quickly to a Rams attack.
Petrovits whipped the ball just inside of the Rams line by two Ram defenders. Ortega followed her teammates and softly tipped the next ball over the Rams net, making them scramble to catch it as it fell. The Pirates raised the score all the way to 22-23 against the Rams before just two narrow plays from the Rams edged out them out for game two.
The third and final game started with a tie score thanks to Pirates defense rejecting a Ram ball back into their own hands. A back and forth of tense play played out on the court with the Pirates all working together to cover each other's hole in their defense.
The Pirates took the lead from the Rams with a smart slam from Andrea Frausto bringing the score to 5-4 in the third game of the night. Pirates Rilynn Fien and Madison Aleman called the Rams plays and easily regained control of the ball before handing it off to Ortega for the kill which she happily landed again raising the score to the Pirates favor of 6-5.
Back and forth the Pirates and Rams struggled with one another for the lead. Davina Lopez had the next smart hit on the Rams with a solid fake. Lopez wound back to spike the ball but then just tapped it back over the Rams net for the point.
The Pirates fought their hardest and did well responding to the Rams overwhelming force, closing the last game out at 22-25.