On Wednesday it was announced Arvizu was selected as one of 35 leaders to be selected as an Aspen Institute Rising President Fellow. She's part of the 2023-2024 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.
The program provided in conjunction with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of potential community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. Many sitting community college presidents plan to retire in the next decade, creating vacancies and a chance to diversify college leadership.
Arvizu has more than 18 years of experience in high education at the four-year university and community college level. She has served as PC's Vice President of Student Services since 2018.
She has served in various roles at PC including as a transfer counselor, general studies director and director and dean of student services. She has also served as PC's vice president of instruction and accreditation officer.
Arvizu has a bachelor's in sociology and a master's in counseling from Cal State Bakersfield. She's a Central California Family Crisis Center board member, a member of the California State Chancellor's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Advisory Committee, has participated on two institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative Partnership Resource Teams, was part of an Accreditation team, an Association of California Community College Administrators mentor and the Kern Community College District Equal Opportunity and college Guided Pathways Committee co-chair.
Aspen Presidential Fellows represent the next generation of college leadership. The incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is 74 percent women, and 60 percent are people of color. The institutions they represent are also diverse, located in 18 states, from small rural colleges to large urban campuses. Pr
The fellows, selected through a competitive process, will work closely with highly accomplished community college presidents, Aspen leaders, and Stanford University faculty over 10 months to learn about defining and assessing student success at their colleges, and establishing their visions for equitable outcomes for students while in college and after graduation.
“Each cohort of the Rising Presidents Fellowship is different,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “And what they all share is a passion to advance excellence and equity in student outcomes and the commitment to ensure that the colleges they lead continuously improve.”
Rising Presidents Fellows have a goal to become a college president within five years of completing the fellowship. As fellows, they join a network of more than 300 Fellows —155 of whom are sitting college presidents — who are applying grounded and innovative strategies to meet student challenges in their colleges.
The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship is made possible by the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, College Futures Foundation, and JPMorgan Chase.
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program supports colleges and universities in their quest to achieve a higher standard of excellence. For more information visit highered.aspeninstitute.org/meet-the-rising-presidents-fellows.
The Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative advances the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in learning science and postsecondary education leadership. SELI’s research practice partnership with the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has enabled faculty from the Stanford Graduate Schools of Education, Business and Engineering to host and prepare almost 300 Aspen Rising President Fellows to lead U.S. community colleges. For more information, visit seli.stanford.edu.
The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to establishing a free, just, and equitable society. The institute was founded in 1949. For more information visit www. aspeninstitute
