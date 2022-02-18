Porterville College is ready to beak ground on a new building that will significantly expand the school's ability to provide health science education to meet the community's needs.
PC will break ground on its new $21 million Allied Health Building to be built on its campus at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24. Refreshments will be served after the program.
The project is being funding by Kern Community College District bond measures G and J, approved by the voters for facility improvements. The building will be an on-campus home for PC's nursing, psychological technology and emergency medical technician programs. The building, once completed, will allow PC to move those programs from small portable classrooms to a state-of-the-art facility.
The college stated the new building will provide “more than enough room to increase the size of these programs to meet the growing need for health care and emergency response professionals in Tulare and Kern Counties.
The college stated nursing and other allied health careers have seen large increases in demand, especially since the onset of the COVID pandemic. “With this new facility, we hope to create a new wave of professionals ready to meet that demand and excel in careers in these fields,” the college stated.
Kim Behrens, Associate Dean of Health Careers for PC said, “I’m most excited about growing our current programs and adding new programs. When we brought nursing to Porterville in 2003, we moved from the administrative building into the temporary classrooms with the hope of being able to build a new building. That dream is finally coming true 20 years later.”
Thursday's groundbreaking will begin with a presentation led by PC President, Dr. Claudia Habib. She will be joined by PC students, faculty, and administrators as well as Kern Community College District chancellor, Sonya Christian along with other district officials.
Afterwards, guests will be able to view plans and see a “walkthrough” video from the architect. Immediately following the program, the ceremonial “first shovels” of dirt will be dug to kick off the construction phase of the project. Guests are invited to discuss the project with campus leads, architects, and district administration.
The building with be 23,000 square feet with classrooms, offices and support spaces.