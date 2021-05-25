Porterville College's Phi Theta Kappa students presented Westfield students Friday morning with a donation of children's books they collected as part of their community outreach projects.
"They felt tremendously motivated to choose a project that would positively impact students to be literacy-focused,” PC Natural Science Division Chair Kendra Haney said. “By giving back to our local elementary students, they were paying forward the prodigious gift of reading that has helped each of them excel in school.”
Haney serves as the Phi Theta Kappa advisor along with co-advisor and math division chair Sherie Burgess.
Hannah Haberkorn, Katelyn Phillips, and Jennifer Durbin presented the books, ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade to Westfield's GATE first grade students Astrid Bailey and Kade Brassfield, as well as GATE fourth grade students Emma Manivanh and Jayden Solmantil. Beginning next week, all Westfield students will have the opportunity to choose a book to keep as they go on a class-by-class scheduled tour of the Westfield library, which has been recently updated to include a new STEAM Lab.
"We are so thankful for the partnership Porterville College has with Westfield, and the community at large, to ensure the next generation of students can reach their goals to attend college and be prepared for the future,” Westfield Principal Heather Bledsaw said. “What these college students did, by collecting books and getting them directly into the hands of children, is such a kind and thoughtful gift.
“Being able to meet the college students as we received the books was exciting for our little Westfield Wildcats. It is so important that we keep the love of reading alive in a digital age, and these books are a part of the magic that sparks the inspiration to be a person who pursues their passion for learning for the rest of their life."