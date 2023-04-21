The Porterville College Art Department invites the public to view the 2023 Student Art Exhibition, featuring the best work of more than 50 current PC art students in a variety of media from photography, painting, drawing, digital art, video, sculpture and more.
The PC Art Gallery is currently under renovation, so the show is located in the Fine Arts Building in room FA-2 and in the Foyer through the double glass doors. The space is open for viewing the show Monday through Thursday from noon – 2 p.m. and 4 – 6 now to May 4.
Five student artworks are also available for viewing in the President’s Gallery, the reception area to the President’s office. And when classes arn't in session, photographs and digital art are available for viewing in FA-1.
Parking is free. Contact Jim Entz, 791-2257 with any questions.