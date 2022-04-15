The public is invited to see the annual Porterville College Art Exhibit which begins on Monday at the PC Art Gallery on campus.
The exhibit will run from Monday, April 18 through May 5. Gallery hours are noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The exhibit will featured the best work from 50 current PC art students in a variety of media from photography, painting, drawing, digital art, sculpture and more. For parking contact the front desk, when arrive to visit the show to obtain a free temporary parking permit. For more information call Jim Entz, 791-2257.