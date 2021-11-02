It was all about remembering and reflecting on Porterville College veterans during the fifth annual “Porterville College Salutes Our Veterans” held Monday at the PC Veteran Memorial Flag. The event included games, tables offering information on resources and services available to the veterans, free goody bags, and lunch.
Following a prayer by U.S. Marine veteran and PC student, Tom Bear, a welcome was offered by Erin Wingfield, Dean of Counseling and Student Services at PC.
“We kick off our November festivities by celebrating and honoring you,” Wingfield said to the veterans in attendance.
And after the singing of the National Anthem by choir professor Sarah Rector and a small group of the choir, Porterville College President Claudia Habib addressed the audience.
“Veterans Day is a happy celebration during which each American has the opportunity to thank those who have served the nation in military service,” said Habib. “To all veterans, and in particular our veteran students, faculty and staff, we are honored to have you at PC. We thank you for your service and sacrifices so that we can live in a free country.”
Habib ended with a quote by an unknown author.
“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all,” she said. “We can’t thank you enough for your service.”
Bear said he was touched by the event.
“I like it. This event is very important for veterans, for showing support for them,” Bear said. “Some of these veterans have sacrificed so much, mentally and physically. This is a good cause”
Bear said he liked the outreach of resources and information about advanced college education, as well as information offered on how to get into the work force.
“The administrative support is really important,” Bear said. “And they care.”
Transfer Center Coordinator and Counselor Stephanie Olmedo was at one of the resource tables offering information on how students can transfer to a four-year university
“We try to make sure they get to know me as a person. That way they feel comfortable coming to me with questions,” Olmedo said. “Many times they don’t know where to start. We help get them ready to transfer.”
Another table offered information on FAFSA, grants and financial aid for veterans.
“We also have fee waivers, parking vouchers and $200 vaccine incentives,” said Financial Aid Technician John Ortega. “I help them with the applications and other incentives so that there is no break in their finance assistance. We want them to have a smooth transition from one academic year to the next. We want every student to succeed.”
The vaccine incentives were especially helpful, he said, because of the new mandate.
A sign by PC announced, effective Nov. 1, any student who has not submitted their proof of vaccination or applied for an exemption before Nov. 1, will no longer be allowed to attend on-campus classes or visit the campus for any reason.
Other resources available at the event were those of the EOPS, Extended Opportunity Program and Services, a program funded through the State and local community college districts which provides services to students who are educationally and economically disadvantaged. The campus Career Center and Maker Lab were also represented.
Veterans and Porterville College students had the opportunity to browse through the different table booths.
“I always enjoy when people appreciate veterans,” said Patrick Briggs, U.S. Navy veteran and a P.C. student. “Any time there’s an event like this, I like to come out and support it.”