Dr. Tianna Heppner Smith, the Director of Band and Orchestra at Porterville College, will perform at this weekend's Grammys.
The local Porterville resident and professional musician is heading to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this weekend to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
She will share the stage with legendary performers, including John Legend, Billie Eilish and Carrie Underwood.
Along with performing regularly at evens like the Grammy Awards, Smith is also plays the viola for Lady Gaga and is a member of residency in Las Vegas at Park MGM where the next set of shows are set to begin on April 14. Smith also performs frequently with the Fresno Philharmonic, the Modesto Symphony and as a freelance musician for various events, including weddings and funerals.
Smith also assists with the Harmony Magnet Academy Orchestra and is a professor of viola and the orchestra director at Cal State Stanislaus.
Among her other credits is playing the Viola in “Ashes” featuring Celine Dion and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in “Deadpool 2.” She also play viola and was the arranger of “Whatever It Takes” featuring Imagine Dragons. She performed that arrangement live during game 6 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals.
“I spend more time in my car some days than I do at home,” Dr. Smith said. “But music has been a passion of mine since I began in my local program in sixth grade and I can't imagine doing anything else. I love performing, I love being a pedagogue and helping students and novice string instrumentalists improve on their instruments.”
The Grammys will be televised live at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.