Porterville College was officially recognized for excellence in its placement of students last week at the Campaign for College Opportunity Awards Dinner in Los Angeles.
PC officially received four awards for its placement of students at the event held on May 31. Kern Community College District chancellor, Sonya Christian, former vice chair of the organization's board, was there at the second annual Excellence in Placement Awards at the California Endowment Center.
The event was held to recognize community colleges who are leading the way to ensure students are placed in transfer-level courses. PC was among the community colleges recognized for their effort in meeting the requirements of Assembly Bill 705. PC has been a pioneer in meeting the requirements of that legislation since it became law.
PC was one of 56 community colleges honored at the ceremony. They received the following honors: Campuswide Transfer-Level English Enrollment — Awarded to community colleges enrolling 100 percent of their students to directly into transfer-level English courses.
Campuswide Transfer-Level Math Enrollment — Awarded to community colleges enrolling 100 pecrent of their students to directly into transfer-level math courses.
Equity Designation: Latinx Transfer-Level English Enrollment — Awarded to community colleges enrolling 100 percent of Latinx students to directly into transfer-level English.
Equity Designation: Latinx Transfer-Level Math Enrollment — Awarded to community colleges enrolling 100 percent of Latinx students directly into transfer-level math. P
rior to AB 705, the vast majority of incoming community college students were being placed into remedial math and English courses. More than a decade of research has shown students’ likelihood of earning a degree decreases when they start college in remedial courses.
Messages were delivered at the event by applauded Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor, Jacqui Irwin, State Assembly member, Dr. J Luke Wood, newly appointed Sacramento State President-select and Campaign for College Opportunity Board member, and Paul Medina, California Community Colleges Board of Governors student member.
Porterville College President Dr. Claudia Habib also attended to receive the award for PC. “I am so proud of the amazing and groundbreaking work that was done by our esteemed faculty to make the achievement of this goal possible,” Habib said. “It is their constant work in supporting our students through equitable course placement in transfer-level English and math that allows so many Porterville College students to achieve their college dreams. Thank you to the Campaign for College Opportunity for this honor and this wonderful evening of celebration.”