The Porterville College men's cross country team learning on Monday it had earned a berth into the Northern California Regional Championships to be held on Saturday at Rohner Park in Fortuna on the Sierra College Cross Country Course.
PC qualified for the NorCal Championships after placing fourth in the Central Valley Conference Championships at Woodward Park last week. The Northern California Cross Country At-Large Seeding Committee selected PC for a berth in the NorCal meet.
Freshman Sal Renteria led the Pirates with his 21st-place finish at the CVC meet, finishing the four-mile course in 29:19.1. He was followed closely by teammates Ty Robinson in 22nd in 29:19.2 and Peter Gomez in 23rd in 30:11.1.
Also for PC, Brandon Pulido finished in 25th place in 32:51.1 and Carlos Rodriguez was 26th in 35:10.3.
The Pirates are led by head coach Michael Kasimoff. The Pirates will look to advance to the CCCAA State Championships on November 19 in Fresno. The State Cross Country Post-Conference Qualifying Committee will determine the number of teams and individuals who will qualify for the state meet.
PC totaled 107 points to finish fourth in the CVC meet.
At the CVC meet, PC's Krissta Kunze placed 15th, covering the 3.1 mile course in 27:50.6.