The Porterville College men's basketball team continues to rise in the state rankings and how cracked the state's top 20 in this week's poll.
Under first year coach Amaurys Fermin, PC is ranked No. 20 in the latest California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association Poll.
In the first poll, PC was ranked No. 26 largely on the strength of its season opening 78-76 upset win over then No. 10-ranked Allan Hancock. PC is now ranked No. 20 as its coming off an 89-84 win over Canada on Saturday. PC has now won five of its last six games and is 7-2 on the season.
Porterville's next two games will be tough road tests as it will play at No. 24 Monterey Peninsula on December 15 and No. 25 Cerritos on December 22.
Fullerton is ranked No. 1 in the state. Two other Central Valley Conference teams along with PC are ranked in the state as Columbia is ranked No. 4 and College of the Sequoias is ranked No. 14.