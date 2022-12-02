The Porterville College men's basketball team had an amazing against the Cerro Coso Coyotes on Tuesday at home, bringing the battle to overtime only to fall 72-70 at the buzzer. The Pirates now stand at an even overall of 4-4 as they go on to face Santa Monica in the Citrus Tournament today.
The first half of the game was a hard fought back and forth that showcased both teams defensive plays. At 11 minutes in, the Pirates stood in the lead and had an impressive run by Pirate starters Mylo Santos and Cameron Walker, which led to a perfect layup to give PC a 13-8. With a fast follow up the Pirates regained possession thanks to Walker who then made a fast pass to Justin Sabater.
Sabater moved past multiple Coyotes defenders before being forced to give the ball up to Jaden Pena. Pena had to move the Coyotes defenders around and then passed the ball over to Walker again who nailed the layup for a 15-8 lead to lead with eight minutes left. After a Coyotes goal basket Pirates Assad Madassalia made a powerful run down the court and then dunked the ball with no real Coyotes defense to stop him. The Coyotes had pushed the Pirates to play solid defense with Santos, Kiya McQueen, Madassalia, and Pena leading the way.
In the first half both teams refused to give an inch and each basket was well earned. The Pirates had the lead with only a few minutes left, and the Coyotes had possession. After a miss from the Coyotes, Elijah Sterling rebounded the ball for the Pirates and sent it off to Walker.
Walker had to send it over to Julio Phipps but even Phipps was quickly swarmed by Coyotes defenders. Thankfully Santos was there to take the pass from Phipps and landed the layup and final margin for the Pirates in the first half at 24-19.
The second half was much more fast paced as both teams came out fast. Starting for the Pirates was Maurice Peyton, and Walker, McQueen, Phipps, and Madassalia. A fast rebound from McQueen was thrown over to Peyton to take down court. Peyton was blocked by the Coyotes and then passed to Walker who almost made the layup but was fouled. Walker sank both free throws to give PC a 26-19 lead.
Another foul from the Coyotes led the Pirates into more free throws with McQueen sinking both shots. Sabater was called in and made a fast play, sprinting down the court with Walker backing him up.
Sabater sank the three point shot to give the Pirates a 31-21 lead. Quincy White and Pena made quick plays back to back with White landing a layup and then Pena backing up Peyton to make a tip in.
The Pirates had a solid lead. After a foul by the Coyotes the Pirates had possession and White made an excellent layup after the Coyote defenders trailed behind.
With a fast rebound the Pirates had the ball again from the Coyotes with Sabater taking the ball. Sabater passed a defender before throwing the ball over to Walker and moving to a better position. Walker moved the Coyotes around and noticed Sabater was free and clear and sent the ball straight to him. Sabater made the three point shot to give PC a 50-37 lead.
The Coyotes offense started to make some solid plays and broke through the Pirates defense. A good use of free throws from the Coyotes allowed them to come back.
Peyton had to move the ball and started to dance around his Coyote opponents, moving through and then passing over to Sterling. Sterling had a chance and moved to make the layup but the ball bounced hard and almost fell out before being tipped in by Walker. The Pirates led with 63-60 with only 12 seconds left in the game.
The Coyote offense made multiple fast passes that led to an open man who nailed a three point shot to tie the game up 63-63 at the buzzer.
Taking it into overtime the Pirates and Coyotes fought hard. After Sabater rebounded the ball he passed over to Walker who made a layup to give PC a 66-65 lead.
Only one minute remained as the Coyotes and the Pirates took timeouts with the game tied 68-68. The Coyotes had a plan and with a fast series of passes nailed a layup on the Pirates and took the lead.
Phipps took the toss and sent it over to Sabater, who once again made sure Walker was wide open for a shot. Sabater sent it off for Walker for the basket.
The game, now at 70-70, had only 23 seconds left and the Coyotes were holding the ball, waiting and letting the seconds tick down before making their shot. The ball bounced off the rim and at the last moment the Coyotes tipped the ball in just a split second before the buzzer blew, taking the lead and the game from the Pirates 72-70.