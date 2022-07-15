For Jacinto Gardea, teaching English has always been a passion. And as a teacher Gardea said he appreciates the chance to travel abroad.
As part of the English Language Fellow Program, Gardea is receiving a chance to do both. The Porterville College professor emeritus has been selected again to participate in the prestigious program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
Gardea will travel to southern Laos where he will be for 10 months participating in fellowship project training at Savannakhet University. Gardea will leave for Laos on October 1. He previously participated in the English Language Fellow Program in Peru.
It's just a very tremendous thing for a teacher,” said Gardea about the chance to travel and teach. Gardea is receiving a stipend and all of his expenses are paid for, including room, board and transportation as part of the program.
Gardea was one of only 200 U.S. Citizens chosen for the 2022-2023 English Language Fellow Program. The program is the premiere opportunity for experienced teachers of English to enact meaningful and sustainable changes in the way English is taught abroad to speakers of other languages.
“It's really an honor,” Gardea said. “I'm looking forward to it.” But Gardea added “I don't know Laos.”
But he also said he has 2 to 2 ½ months to prepare. “I'm looking forward to being in Laos,” he said. “I'm getting ready for it.”
Gardea moved to this country when he was 11 and went on to develop a love for English. “Teaching English has been a passion of mine for a long time,” he said.
Gardea will be training teachers and teaching English while in Laos. He said about one of his priorities, “I'm just concerned about the pronunciations” about how those abroad pronounce English words.
Gardea said his goal about educators abroad is “to make them better English teachers. We do the best we can.”
But Gardea added there's more to the program than just teaching English. “We're people to people ambassadors,” he said. “It's just a matter of people seeing Americans in their diversity.”
He also said he'll be involved in other projects while in Laos such as serving in a hospital and dealing with issues like climate change.
Gardea was the 1984-85 Tulare County Teacher of the Year, worked 12 years as a Resource Specialist for the Tulare County Department of Education and 23 years as a Professor of English and ESL at Porterville College. The Kern Community College District Board awarded him the Professor Emeritus Medal in 2018.
Gardea also spent six years and “a fair amount of my own money” developing a game, Race-2-Write, which can be found at the website writingames.com He also wrote the textbook “A Blueprint for Sentence Variety.”
The English Language Fellow Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. government.
Through projects developed by U.S. Embassies in more than 80 countries, Fellows work directly with local teachers, students, and educational professionals to improve the quality of English language instruction offered at prestigious universities and other academic institutions.
Since 1969, the English Language Fellow Program has sent thousands of scholars and educators abroad to promote English language learning, enhance English teaching capacity, and foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through cultural exchange. Fellows teach English, conduct teacher training, develop resources, and organize events and conferences.
These projects are challenging and the teachers selected represent the best of the U.S., the state department said. In return, the program provides professional development opportunities to help participants experience different cultures and build skills that can greatly enhance their careers back home.
English Language Fellows are among the more than 50,000 individuals participating in U.S. Department of State exchange programs each year. The Fellow Program is administered by the Center for Intercultural Education and Development at Georgetown University.
For further information about the English Language Fellow Program or the U.S. Department of State, visit the state department website or contact 202-632-6452, or ECA-Press@state.gov.