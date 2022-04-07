Porterville College freshman cross country standout Noah Apariciohas signs a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Providence in Montana. Aparicio was honored on Monday with a signing ceremony at the PC gymnasium in front of family, friends, teammates, and the campus community. Aparicio, originally out of Sparks High School in Nevada, saw limited action during this past fall season but closed out the year with an 18th-place individual finish at the Central Valley Conference Championships. He's also playing for the Porterville College baseball team this spring. University of Providence is located in Great Falls, Mont. The Argos compete at the NAIA level and are a member of the Frontier Conference. Aparicio is set to compete for head coach Tony Arntson in the fall of 2022 as a sophomore.