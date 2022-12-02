Porterville College baseball star Kaden Twyman signed a letter of intent on Thursday with Benedictine University. Benedictine is an NCAA Division III school located in Mesa, Ariz. And is a member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Twyman was able to sign his letter of intent in front of friends, teammates and the PC campus community on Thusday in a signing ceremony inside the PC gym. Twyman, a right-handed second baseman, was one of the first recruits brought to PC by current PC coach J.L. Buchanan out of Lake Havasu High School in Lake Havasu, Ariz. Twyman will play for PC this spring during the 2023 season and then will play for head coach Adam Smith at Benedictine and will enroll at the school in the fall of 2023 as a junior. He will work toward his bachelor's in science, nutrition and allied health and plans on becoming a physical therapist.
PC baseball's Twyman signs with Benedictine
